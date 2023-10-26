Espoo | Additional construction for 4,000 residents is coming to Kauklahti

A plan change is being prepared for the Lasihyti area planned on both sides of Espoo’s Kauklahti beach track, after which approximately 4,000 residents would live in the area.

26.10. 21:58

Espoo Additional construction is being planned for Kauklahti.

The total area of ​​the planning area is 48.2 hectares. The planning area is located on both sides of the Kauklahti beach track. The main part of the area is located south of Kauklahti station in the area between the railway and Hyttimestarintie.

In the west, the area is bordered by Kauklahdenväylä and in the north by Hansatie. In the east, the area extends about 400 meters east of Vantinporti to an unplanned field in Espoonjokilaakso.

The Espoon River runs through the entire planning area, and the Espoonjokilaakso belongs to a provincially valuable landscape area.

At the moment, the banks of the Espoonjoki and the surrounding area are open, with the exception of the northeastern part, where there is natural scrub and forest. Nowadays, the industrial lots located south of the railway reach almost to the riverbed.

With the construction of the site plan, the area that was now used as an industrial and warehouse area will be available to residents. The site plan also increases the possibilities of using Espoonjoki and its shore areas for the residents of the entire Kauklahti area.

Espoonjoki’s banks will be kept mostly in their natural state, and traffic along the riverbank will be directed to new outdoor trails and more built-up park areas located on the riverbank.

Public transport connections in the area are also intended to be improved. A new public transport terminal is planned for the area south of the track to support bus and train interchanges. Connection parking spaces are also indicated next to the terminal.

Espoo the urban planning board approved the plan proposal last year in November 2022. The city government will discuss the project next Monday, October 30.

