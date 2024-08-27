Espoo | A surprise name in Espoo’s leadership race

Espoo|Six applicants get an interview for the position of Espoo’s mayor.

Espoo has selected six applicants, whom it will invite to an interview for the position of mayor. The city announced the applicants on Tuesday.

They get to the interview Tuula Antola, Erkki Eerola, Mervi Heinaro, Mervi Katainen, Leila Lehtinen and Kai Mykkänen.

Five of them have been considered the strongest candidates for the next mayor. Lehtinen’s name has not come up in the reviews. It can be considered a surprising name.

For an interview among those invited, Antola is the director of Omnia’s municipal corporation, Eerola Vihti’s municipal director, Heinaro Espoo’s director of vitality, Katainen Espoo’s city council chairman and Mykkänen’s minister of environment and climate.

But who is Leila Lehtinen?

He has a master’s degree in economics and served as a member of parliament in the early 1990s. The matter is confirmed to HS by the Human Resources Director of Espoo Talk to Takala. Lehtinen is 58 years old.

According to Takala, the selection of those invited to the interview was made by the management of the city government.

Mayor is elected for a term of seven years, after which the city council can decide on extensions of a maximum of four years.

46 people applied for the position. 14 of them met the eligibility requirements. Two applicants have since withdrawn their applications.

After the first round of interviews, applicants are selected for personal evaluation and the second round of interviews. Interviews and personal evaluations are planned to be carried out by the end of September.

The city council is scheduled to discuss the election of the city manager on October 7. The final selection will be made by the council on October 21.

New the mayor starts at the beginning of February next year, when the current mayor Jukka Mäkelä (cook) retires.

The story was completed on 27.8. 9:33 p.m.: Leila Lehtinen also has a master’s degree in economics. In the previous version it was mentioned that he is a high school student.