Espoo | A pile of leaves was intentionally set on fire in Tapiola

11.7. 20:15

in Espoo a small number of tree leaves were set on fire on the asphalt on Thursday evening before seven o’clock, according to the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa.

A reporter from HS who happened to be there Oskari Eronen according to the report, a passer-by had noticed that a group of young people had started the fire.

The fire was in front of an abandoned building near Espoo’s Tapiola Jousenkaari school.

The fire department extinguished the fire by pouring water on the leaves. No one was injured in the situation, and it did not cause property damage.

The command center of the Helsinki police confirmed that the police had been notified of the fire.