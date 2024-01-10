Thursday, January 11, 2024
Espoo | "A person behaving exceptionally" caused a police operation in the shopping center Lippulaiva

January 10, 2024
Espoo | “A person behaving exceptionally” caused a police operation in the shopping center Lippulaiva

The police had to do several patrols in the Lippulaiva shopping center on Wednesday morning. The person involved in the incidents is now in police custody.

With the police was the task of several patrols in the shopping center Lippulaiva in Espoonlahti on Wednesday morning. The Länsi-Uusimaa police reported on the matter in message service X.

According to the police, the reason for the task was a person who was in the Market operating in the premises of the shopping center, who “behaved exceptionally”.

The person is now in police custody. More information will be provided on the matter later.

The news is updated.

