Espoo | “A person behaving exceptionally” caused a police operation in the shopping center Lippulaiva

The police had to do several patrols in the Lippulaiva shopping center on Wednesday morning. The person involved in the incidents is now in police custody.

According to the police, the reason for the task was a person who was in the Market operating in the premises of the shopping center, who “behaved exceptionally”.

The person is now in police custody. More information will be provided on the matter later.

