Espoo | A part of the rink wall caught fire in the Laaksolahti sports park

April 29, 2023
The police are investigating the cause of the fire, the rescue service says.

in Espoo A fire broke out in the Laaksolahti sports park on Saturday early in the morning.

The fire department was alerted to the fire shortly before five in the morning at the football hall in Laaksolahti on Lähdepurontie.

According to the release, a small piece of the rink wall had been burned at the site. A wooden fence caught fire at the site, according to the situation center of the rescue service of Länsi Uusimaa.

The fire has been extinguished, the situation center reports after six thirty in the morning.

