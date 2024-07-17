Espoo | A man lost his temper and brandished an air pistol at a driver on Turunväylä

Espoo|The police are investigating the man’s actions as an illegal threat.

A car the man driving appeared to threaten another driver with an air pistol at the end of a traffic dispute on Turunväylä in Espoo last Friday. The Länsi-Uusimaa police informs about the matter.

The series of events started when a man noticed a driver on the road who, in his opinion, was driving badly. Confused, the man gave him a hand signal, and the driver responded with his own hand signal.

Crime Commissioner Jasper Uski says that the police have not recorded exactly which hand signals the drivers showed each other. However, it could have been the middle finger, he confirms.

“At least something that has been provoked.”

However, changing the signs was not enough for the man who, according to the police description, “decided to intensify his message” by showing his air pistol to another driver from behind the car window.

Shortly thereafter, police patrols caught up with the man’s vehicle, stopped it and found an air pistol in the glove compartment.

The police are investigating the man’s actions as, among other things, an illegal threat.

Crime Commissioner According to Uski, people occasionally show hand signals to each other in traffic, but it’s rarer to show off weapons when they’re in a rush.

“These don’t come every week.”

According to Uski, it can be impossible for the target of the threat to tell whether he is being threatened with a real pistol, an air pistol or a toy gun, which is why the police take all similar threats seriously.

In addition, with an air pistol, the threat is real, he says.

The police press release states that, according to his own words, the man did not point the air pistol at the other driver.

If you know you get angry easily and you see a driver in traffic who you think drives badly or who otherwise just annoys you, you should take it easy, the crime commissioner advises.

“Temperance is a trump card, it’s not worth being provoked and neither should you be provoked. If you see a traffic violation, you can contact the emergency center.”