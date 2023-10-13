Espoo | A car driver crashed into a pole in Tapiola, the car caught fire

The driver was transferred from the car for further treatment.

Motorist crashed into a concrete pillar the night before Friday in Espoo’s Tapiola, the police informs. The car caught fire after the collision.

The police received a notification about the matter from the emergency center at 3:10 a.m.

In addition to the police, the rescue service and first aid arrived at the scene. The driver, who was the only person in the car, was taken out of the car for further treatment. The police do not have more detailed information about his condition.

No bystanders were injured in the situation. The police are investigating the incident as a gross endangerment of traffic safety.