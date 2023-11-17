Espoo | A car catches fire on Turunväylä, traffic is congested

A vehicle is on fire in Espoo near Tuomarila on Turunväylä.
Transport is congested on Turunväylä, because a vehicle is on fire in the lane going towards Helsinki near Tuomarila in Espoo. Länsi-Uusimaa’s rescue service informs about this in message service X a little before seven in the morning.
Driving speeds on the road have been reduced for safety reasons, says the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa.
The passenger car had apparently caught fire while driving. Firefighting has two rescue units on site.
The news is updated.
