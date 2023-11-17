Friday, November 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Espoo | A car catches fire on Turunväylä, traffic is congested

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Espoo | A car catches fire on Turunväylä, traffic is congested

A vehicle is on fire in Espoo near Tuomarila on Turunväylä.

Transport is congested on Turunväylä, because a vehicle is on fire in the lane going towards Helsinki near Tuomarila in Espoo. Länsi-Uusimaa’s rescue service informs about this in message service X a little before seven in the morning.

Driving speeds on the road have been reduced for safety reasons, says the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa.

The passenger car had apparently caught fire while driving. Firefighting has two rescue units on site.

The news is updated.

#Espoo #car #catches #fire #Turunväylä #traffic #congested

See also  Chemistry Nobel Prize 2022: Three molecular researchers receive award
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The teacher had sex with a 15-year-old student twice and avoided prison

The teacher had sex with a 15-year-old student twice and avoided prison

Recommended

No Result
View All Result