🚨🚨🚨

First reinforcement in sight.

Chivas is already in negotiations with Puebla to sign Memo Martínez.

El Rebaño is looking for it in a definitive purchase.

– 11 goals in the Apertura 2023

– He was in Chivas in 2017

– Striker profile that Chivas lacks pic.twitter.com/gTCMIAYs7e

— Jesús Bernal (@Jesus_Bernal) December 7, 2023