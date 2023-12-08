After the double fall in 2023, Chivas is very clear that they require significant changes within the squad.
Jesús Hernández, journalist ESPN and a source close to Chivas confirms that the negotiations between the flock and Puebla for the signing of Guillermo Martínez have begun and except for surprise, everything indicates that ‘memote’ has a high chance of being the first reinforcement on the market.
For weeks now at 90min we have informed you that one of Guadalajara’s priorities was the signing of a competitive ‘9’, so everything indicated that the priority was the return of Javier Hernández. However, that has changed, the club has a marked preference for someone who is in a better rhythm of play and that is why Guadalajara is already moving to sign the national forward with the most goals in the semester within the Liga MX.
Between the regular tournament and the league, Martínez added 11 goals and one assist, far surpassing any other Mexican forward in the local tournament. This performance attracted so much attention in Guadalajara that they decided to put the 28-year-old scorer above the ‘chicharito’ option. . Guillermo had a six-month stint at Chivas in 2017, now he will seek revenge for him.
As for the bench, right now, both Amaury Vergara and Fernando Hierro have ensured that Paunovic no longer considers the possibility of leaving the club in this month of December. That being the case, the Serbian coach will work hand in hand with the board for the signing. of reinforcements in the winter market, players who are both of Veljko’s need and taste.
