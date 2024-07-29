The world of football has always been full of passionate debates, and the recent ESPN’s list of the 20 best footballers of the 21st century has been no exception. From the surprise of some over the placement of certain stars to the discussion about who deserves to be at the top, the ranking has given much to talk about. Let’s break down this list and examine some of the most controversial decisions.

Lionel Messi: Considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time. With eight Ballon d’Ors, six Golden Boots, and World Cup and Champions League titles, Messi has set an unprecedented standard in football. Cristiano Ronaldo: One of the most iconic figures in modern football. With five Ballon d’Ors, he is the top scorer in the Champions League, for national teams and for Real Madrid. His impact on the sport is unquestionable. Thierry Henry: Here another controversy arises: Although he is an Arsenal legend and won the Champions League with FC Barcelona, ​​many consider his position to be too high compared to other French legends such as Zidane. Zinedine Zidane: The French magician, Ballon d’Or winner, world champion, and renowned for his elegance and technique, Zidane is a legend both as a player and a coach. Luka modric: The Croatian has won just about everything with Real Madrid, and his performance at the 2018 World Cup, where he led Croatia to the final and won the Ballon d’Or, is proof of his exceptional skill and leadership on the pitch. Kylian Mbappé: This is where the controversy really heats up. Above legends like Iniesta, Xavi, and Ronaldo Nazário. Despite his youth and World Cup success, many argue that his career has not yet reached the achievements necessary to justify his place so high on this list. Andres Iniesta: Xavi’s teammate at FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, together they formed an iconic midfield duo that led their teams to numerous titles. Xavi Hernandez: The brain of FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team’s midfield. Winner of four Champions Leagues and a key part of Spain’s dominance at the European Championship and the World Cup, Xavi is without a doubt one of the best midfielders in history. Ronaldo Nazario: The Brazilian known as “El Fenómeno” (The Phenomenon). Considered one of the greatest strikers of all time, he won two World Cups and two Ballon d’Ors, leaving a lasting legacy in football. Ronaldinho: At his peak, he was considered by many to be the best footballer in history. Winner of the Champions League, the Copa Libertadores and the World Cup, his talent and creativity on the pitch are unforgettable. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The charismatic Swedish striker. With a career spanning multiple clubs and countries, his talent and personality have left an indelible mark on world football. Kevin De Bruyne: The brains behind Manchester City and the Belgian national team, his ability to create goalscoring opportunities and his versatility on the pitch have established him as one of the best midfielders in the world today. Toni Kroos: The German midfielder. His passing accuracy and vision have been essential to the success of the German national team and Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos: Another Spanish centre-back. Known for his ability to score crucial goals and his leadership at Real Madrid, Ramos is one of the most outstanding defenders of this century. Carles Puyol: The symbol of leadership and defence for FC Barcelona. His commitment and defensive skills have made him a legend at the Catalan club. Karim Benzema: The French striker who has shone for Real Madrid. His contribution to the club’s success and his style of play have been fundamental over the last decade. Sergio Busquets: A key player in the midfield for FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, his tactical intelligence and defensive skills make him one of the best midfielders of his generation. Robert Lewandowski: The Polish striker, known for his goalscoring ability at Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona, ​​has been a topic of debate among fans over his inclusion in this position. Kaka: The talented Brazilian attacking midfielder who won the Ballon d’Or in 2007. His performances for AC Milan and the Brazilian national team have left an indelible mark on football. Neymar: Who surprisingly appears at the bottom of the top 20. Many are wondering why the Brazilian, known for his talent and ability on the pitch, is so far down the list. Despite his achievements at both FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, his position has left many fans baffled.