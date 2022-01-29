Brady is a seven-time winner of the Super Bowl. He was eliminated from the play-offs with his club a week ago. After that, he already said that he was going to think about his future. His own company TB12sports thanks Brady in a tweet today, listing his glittering trophy cabinet.
The American sports hero, who is married to Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bündchen and has two children, seems to have made his decision now. ,,I can’t imagine not playing American football. But my kids aren’t getting any younger either and I want to make sure they get what they need,” he said.
Brady is considered the best quarterback ever in the NFL. He helped New England Patriots win the Super Bowl six times and also led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the championship last year. He was named MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the Super Bowl three times and MVP five times throughout the season.
Brady showed this season that at the age of 44 he is still among the top. He had the most touchdown passes of any quarterback, and the superstar also tops the passing yards standings.
Watch our sports videos below.
#ESPN #American #football #icon #Tom #Brady #ends #career #immediately
Leave a Reply