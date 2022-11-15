Esplanades | Helsinki restricts driving in the core – Sinnemäki believes comfort will improve, Rautava: “One of the stupidest decisions”

Helsinki’s municipal politicians have decided that the driving lanes will be reduced on the Esplanade. The purpose is to improve conditions for walkers.

Helsinki the urban environment committee has decided that the driving lanes on the North and South Esplanade will be reduced. The decision went through with 8–5 votes.

The decision was supported by the Greens, the left, the Social Democrats and the Rkp. The coalition and basic Finns opposed the decision.

The second driving lane and parking spaces will be removed from both streets in the spring of next year. The space vacated by the carriageway on the southern esplanade will be used for bicycle traffic.

Decision brings the needed stimulus to the city of Helsinki, says the chairman of the board Anni Sinnemäki (green).

“I am satisfied that the decision was made. Now we see a situation where the center of Helsinki is not doing well. The corona pandemic has treated the city center harshly, and the city center is also challenged by long-term trends, such as the growth of online stores,” says Sinnemäki.

He emphasizes that the attractiveness of the center can be increased by providing additional space for walking and relaxing, and by making the space a degree more pleasant. This is helped, for example, by the reduction of traffic noise.

“There will hardly be any major changes in the number of people traveling by car, but the experience at Esplanadi will certainly improve.”

Pohjoisesplanadi is on the left in the picture, Eteläsplanadi on the right. Helsinki plans to remove one lane from both Esplanades.

At issue is an experiment aimed at improving the walking conditions in the heart of Helsinki, which includes, in addition to the new traffic arrangements at the Esplanade, other temporary changes in the heart of Helsinki. Smaller changes are planned for Lönnrotinkatu and Kasarmikatu, among others.

The esplanades will be changed from two lanes to one lane from spring 2023 to autumn 2024.

Both Esplanades will have the necessary loading bays, taxi bays and CD car parking bays.

An addition was made to the decision, which emphasizes that the implementation of the experiment will be planned in close cooperation with entrepreneurs in the area.

Board vice chairman Risto Rautava (kok) describes the decision as bad.

“This is one of the stupidest decisions I’ve seen in this city this year,” says Rautava.

He lists three reasons as justification. Firstly, the experiment should have been done as part of a wider transport system plan. Now, according to him, the show came a little out of the blue. Secondly, in his opinion, the presentation was insufficiently prepared.

“The business impact assessment has not been done properly. The companies themselves have brought it up.”

Thirdly, Rautava points out that the decision makes it difficult for both customers to access the city center and for those living in the area to access their homes.

HS told earlier on Tuesday, that reducing the driving lanes on the Esplanade may lead to an increase in traffic elsewhere, such as on Kaivokatu, which runs in front of the Railway Station.

Those in favor of keeping the driving lanes have reasoned, among other things, that reducing the lanes can have negative effects on the cross-directional traffic in the city center. The companies in the area were also worried about their customers arriving in the city center by car.

Those in favor of reducing the driving lanes have argued that improving pedestrian areas will bring more purchasing power to the area.

Correction November 15, 2022 at 10:05 p.m.: At the end of the article, the arguments of those in favor of reducing and maintaining driving lanes were previously wrong.