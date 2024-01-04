Interim Minister of Justice says there are no concerns about security in Brasília on the date that marks 1 year of extremist acts

Around 2,000 military police officers from the Federal District will be on hand to help with the security of the Esplanada dos Ministérios on the day of the 1st anniversary of the 8th of January organized by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). There will also be reinforcement with 250 men from the National Force, as reported this Thursday (4 January 2024) by the interim Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Cappelli.

The Esplanada will be partially closed from 6am on next Monday (8th January 2024), with traffic blocked from Avenida José Sarney, close to Avenida das Bandeiras, to Praça dos Três Poderes, close to the Palácio do Planalto, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and the National Congress.

In a speech at an event at Palácio do Buriti, in Brasília, Cappelli stated that “there is no chance” of repeating on January 8, 2024 what happened on the same date last year, when extremists invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the Three Powers.

“A democratic demonstration should not be confused with an attempted coup d'état, with an attack on the Powers, with the depredation of public property. After the election, it doesn’t matter who you voted for, we are all united by the Federal Constitution, by the legitimate result of the majority of the Brazilian people”, Cappelli said.

At the event, a security protocol was signed for the ceremony on Monday (January 8), with planning of each body's actions on the date. There was also the announcement of an investment of R$3.6 million in the capital's security, with the delivery of 20 vehicles, weapons, drones and cartridges, through Pronasci (National Program for Public Security with Citizenship).

O Power360 broadcast the meeting live. Watch (1h23min35s):