The Esplanada dos Ministérios was closed this Saturday (7.jan.2023) “to guarantee the security and performance of the security forces” during acts of supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), scheduled for this Sunday (7.jan.2023). The Public Security Secretariat of the Federal District reported that it is monitoring possible acts.

“The public events scheduled for this weekend were previously identified and were being monitored. In this way, it was necessary to close the Esplanada dos Ministérios to guarantee security and the performance of the security forces”, said in a note.

There is no scheduled time for the demonstrations that are being called by Bolsonarists through social networks and WhatsApp and Telegram groups. The roads on the Esplanada dos Ministérios were blocked by the Detran-DF (Department of Transit of the Federal District) and the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District). They should only be released at the end of the demonstrations.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360/7.jan.2023 Entrance to the Esplanada dos Ministérios blocked on Saturday (7.jan) night to prevent the entry of radical Bolsonaristas



Sérgio Lima/Poder360/7.jan.2023 Security forces close the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília (DF)

In the area of ​​the Army Headquarters, in the Urban Military Sector, bolsonaristas continue to enter without restriction. THE Power360 recorded this Saturday (7.jan) dozens of people disembarking from 5 interstate buses lined up along the Monumental Axis, near one of the accesses to the HQ, with tents and a large amount of supplies.

In one of the hits, to the cries of “Now its everything or nothing”members of the movement calling for military intervention encouraged the entry of private cars to swell the camp set up on the spot.

The two ends of Army Avenue, which crosses the Urban Military Sector of the Monumental Axis to the EPAA radial road (Estrada Parque Abastecimento e Armazenagem) and gives access to the Headquarters, were guarded by few soldiers.

Access to the avenue through the Monumental Axis was blocked for cars by movable fences from the Detran-DF, but without restriction to pedestrians.

At the other entrance to the Army HQ, via EPAA, there were no physical obstacles to the passage of vehicles. Two Army soldiers stopped some drivers, but most vehicles entered the military area freely.

During the journey made by the report around the Urban Military Sector, without entering the area where the Army is armed, the Bolsonarist camp, it was possible to count a few hundred demonstrators.

Bolsonaro supporters have been camped out in the area since the now ex-president’s defeat against the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd round of elections, on October 30, 2022.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT REACTS

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino (PSB), said this Saturday that he is in dialogue with the general directors of the Federal Police, delegate Andrei Rodrigues, and of the Federal Highway Police, Antônio Fernando Souza Oliveira, to define “new provisions on anti-democratic acts that may constitute federal crimes”.

Dino also stated on his Twitter profile that he has already transmitted the “appropriate guidelines” to the PF and PRF and spoke with the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), and the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro“about a supposed ‘war’ that unpatriots say they want to wage in Brasilia”.

Afterwards, the Minister of Justice authorized the use of the National Force in the security of the Federal District.

THE Power360 questioned the Army about security measures and access control at the HQ in Brasília, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for comments.