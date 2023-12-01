Esplanade experiment | This is how the townspeople feel about Espa’s experiment in winter conditions

HS visited Pohjoisespa in the winter weather to check the mood of the townspeople.

1.12. 20:20

December from the early evening of the first Friday, the central center of Helsinki is full of people. On Pohjoise Esplanade, congestion is caused only by car traffic. And the occasional happy little Christmas party.

Juha-Pekka Mutanen is celebrating the company’s little Christmas with the Barbenheimer theme. A group of about a hundred people is walking on their way to Restaurant Sipuli in Kanavaranta.

The hat man who lives in Katajanokka has a clear vision of Espa’s experiment.

“Traffic jams have increased. The former arrangements could be restored.”

Mutanen’s workplace is located in Pohjoisesplanadi, so he has experience in the area before the experiment. The street view is more grim for him now than last winter. In the summer, the widening with plantings seemed “acceptable” to him.

“Now the extensions look like someone’s backyard. On the other hand, last year they had a driveway. But as it is, the widenings do not meet their purpose.”

With his comment, Mutanen refers to the maintenance of Pohjoise Esplanadi, or the lack of it.

Road works are underway in Pohjoisespa in several different places.

Snow work has not been done on the widenings and their benches.

On the street section from Kluuvikakutu to Stockmann, there are two road construction trucks and a garbage platform. At Kämpi, due to the renovation, travel takes place through a temporary construction site. The widenings of the street, where in the summer there were plantings and comfortable seating areas or restaurant terraces, now have snow and a few small trees with Christmas lights.

HELSINKI began a two-year trial at the Esplanade last summer. With that, more space was reserved for pedestrians and cyclists than before, and efforts were made to improve comfort with plantings and places to sit. The effects of the experiment are monitored regularly.

According to the latest report the experiment divides the opinions of the townspeople. 51 percent of the respondents approved the development of the walking environment at the expense of driving. The changes were especially supported by younger respondents, those without a car and women.

Ilmi and Sanni Heinon according to the experiment has increased the comfort of the area.

“It’s more pleasant to walk here now. We enjoy the fact that Espa is now even more of a meeting place,” says Ilmi Heino.

Ilmi (left) and Sanni Heino think it’s great that Espa is no longer subject to car traffic.

“Sidewalks are often congested culverts, so widening is welcome,” continues Sanni Heino.

“It’s a good thing that the area is no longer delivered on the terms of car traffic.”

The Heinos, who are going to meet their friends, hope to continue the experiment. Even snow on street widenings doesn’t bother them.

“You could take the expansions as stage shows and organize a program in them, such as bands or other performances,” Ilmi Heino ideas.

Teija Isorättä has arrived in the city center with his family by car from Espoo. A parking spot was easily found on Eteläesplanadi and there was no traffic jam. The purpose is to go and see the Christmas street lights with the child.

Teija Isorättya arrived downtown with her family to see the Christmas street lights. "I don't think that Espa's experiment will have an effect on revitalizing the city center."

Isorättya has not noticed that the experiment would have affected the flow of traffic in the area at any other time. He says he drives along Espa occasionally, but not during rush hour.

Espa’s extensions and plantings looked good to him in the summer. Isorättya still doesn’t think that they or the experiment would have any effect on revitalizing the city center.

“The center should be enlivened in other ways, for example by giving empty buildings to low-threshold activities.”