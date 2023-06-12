Esplanade experiment | This is how the experts evaluate the reform of the Esplanade: “It reminded me of Ibiza”

HS invited four experts from different fields to evaluate the renewed Esplanades. The official opening day of the experiment is today, Monday.

Asian the couple sets the camera on the tripod, sets the shutter and rushes in front of the lens. All around, dwarf palms, date trees, noble hydrangeas, ornamental grasses and other plants sway in the wind.

Straw hat straightening, smile and snap.

Nearby, people are having fun around a plastic decoration depicting a playful dog. In another room, two women are sitting enjoying coffee from cardboard cups.

Helsinki The new oasis-like lounge areas of Pohjoisesplanadi, which opened on Monday, seem to be of interest to people.

Helsingin Sanomat’s city editor took four experts from different fields to evaluate the reform, with which the city aims to improve the walkability and attractiveness of the city center.

Cars used to be used here. Space has now been cleared for pedestrians by removing one lane from use.

On the other side of Esplanadi park, Eteläesplanadi, a similar change has been made. There, the lane has been changed for use by cyclists.

Our group is together, so let’s introduce ourselves first. The reform is being studied by:

Annaliina Niitamo: PhD researcher, whose research topics are residents’ participation in urban planning and the city’s walkability.

Helena Puolakka: restaurateur and Master Chef judge, a cosmopolitan who has lived in London and Paris.

Pauliina Seppälä: regional development expert and urban citizen activist. He has been founding, for example, a communal Cleaning Day.

Niilo Tenkanen: landscape architect and university teacher.

People were already sitting in the seating areas of Pohjoisesplanadi last week before the opening. Some cafes and restaurants have expanded their terraces.

We’re leaving starting from Eteläesplanadi, from where we go through the Esplanadi park to Pohjoisesplanadi to the corner of the Kämp hotel. The rust starts right after the first pot plantings.

“Those plants don’t fit here at all,” says Puolakka.

Instead of temporary green plants of foreign origin, he longs for more permanent and sustainable choices, domestic species that don’t need to be dug out of the soil and left to wilt in storage after the summer.

“It would have been better to plant trees and start looking for a solution that will last for the next hundred years. Surely to a foreigner, this looks great.”

Seppälä also says that at first he was surprised by the choice of palm trees, until he heard that they are linked to the history of the Esplanadi park.

“It reminded me of Ibiza.”

Tenkanen has already managed to sit on the wooden bench. He draws attention to the abundance of flowering seasonal plants.

The landscape architect considers the greenery of Pohjoisesplanadi exceptional. Other pedestrian streets in the center, such as Iso Roobertinkatu, Keskuskatu and Salomonkatu, are full of gray stone.

The smallness of the seating areas also gets praise: the fact that the plantings are human-sized and not sky-sweeping giants.

Niitamo gets excited about the Central European-style implementation. The design of the benches varies, and they are arranged in different directions.

Imagination transports the researcher to Paris for a moment. He can easily imagine people here to enjoy, say, champagne.

The seating areas have plenty of vegetation and various benches. Experts hope that the development projects in the city center will not be abandoned after the summer. They would like to sit on Pohjoisesplanadi in plastic huts reminiscent of greenhouses, for example, enjoying a warm drink under a heat lamp, wrapped in blankets.

Landscape architect Niilo Tenkanen and researcher Annaliina Niitamo hope that the pedestrian street experiment will expand in the center of Helsinki.

“ “The center’s competitive edge is an atmosphere that you don’t find anywhere else.”

But whether these changes are sufficient after all, the experts will consider next.

Seppälä points out that cars drive very close, right behind. Motorcycles whine, cars rev, sometimes so loud that you have to take a break from talking. The atmosphere is already starting to feel like Rome.

Puolakka hesitates whether the end result might attract the center.

“People already have picnics in the Esplanadi park in the summer. On twenty good days, there might be a couple of people eating ice cream in these raw wooden houses.”

The reform does not seem completely successful from the entrepreneur’s point of view.

Puolakka says that in the past, customers could get a taxi to Savoy’s doors in a couple of minutes. Now taxis get stuck in traffic jams caused by the traffic arrangements in the city center.

The delivery of raw materials to the restaurant has also become more difficult, he says.

Etelä and Pohjoisesplanadi each have only one lane in use. Traffic queues easily during peak hours.

From criticism despite this, the majority of experts agree that pedestrian streets could have been spread over an even wider area, including the beaches.

“Now that you think about it, considering all the discussion, this is not a very big deal,” says Seppälä.

“This does not solve the vitality of the city center.”

According to Tenkanen, there should be many times the number of footpaths in order for them to have a real effect. He compares to Copenhagen, where the expansion of the pedestrian center is much further than Helsinki.

“There, the number of visitors and restaurants in the center has grown considerably and the business life has improved. But even there, not a single street has made a change.”

If Tenkanen had been allowed to decide, he would have completely changed Pohjoisesplanadi to pedestrians and cyclists. He would have concentrated the cars on Eteläesplanadi.

Niitamo reminds next that this is an experiment that can start some bigger change when the city is developed. The experiment will last until the end of next year.

Transport and the accessibility of the city center have, in the opinion of our group’s experts, been emphasized too much when there has been a public discussion about the vitality of the city center.

In Tenkanen’s opinion, less attention has been paid to, for example, aesthetics.

“The center’s competitive edge is an atmosphere that is not found elsewhere. I believe that comfortable spaces attract people. The center can’t compete with shopping centers for free parking spaces, because there won’t be any. They cost too much to build. On the other hand, the center is already very accessible.”

Seppälä says that people don’t necessarily come to the center primarily for shopping. For him, the city center should be a cozy living room where you can have fun.

And when you come to the center once, you will probably also use the services there: you will go out to eat, maybe even buy something. Some planned, others on the spur of the moment.

Seppälä especially praises the fact that the lounge areas are intended for free hanging out and sitting in them does not require spending money.

Experts think that this plastic dog from Pohjoisesplanadi will become an Instagram hit.

then the group notices something.

The Pohjoise Esplanade lacks free activities. In their opinion, giant chess boards or table tennis courts intended for outdoor use could be such.

“Somewhere here there should also be Finland’s largest playground and basketball court, something for everyone,” says Seppälä.

“But this is still pretty nice, really nice actually.”

One thing is still indisputable: Pohjoisesplanadi now has the most comfortable taxi rank in Helsinki.