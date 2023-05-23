Esplanade crawling | A man who crashed into a crowd on May Day drove over a hundred: Accused of 11 attempted murders

On New Year’s Eve 2022, the man who crashed on Helsinki’s Pohjoisesplanadi was driving at a speed of more than 100 kilometers per hour at his highest point.

Helsinki Charges have been brought against a 34-year-old man who fell in the heart of the city on May Day, including 11 attempted murders.

A man crashed his car at a high speed on Pohjoisesplanadi on May Day Eve, April 30, 2022. There were a lot of people on the street due to the festivities, luckily none of them were seriously injured. According to the police, the car accelerated to more than 100 kilometers per hour on Pohjoisesplanadi.

The man’s journey was interrupted in front of Café Esplanadi when he crashed his car into cars parked near the café. The speed was so high at the time of the collision that the entire side of one car was torn off. Three people were slightly injured in the collision.

The events that led to the collision began in front of the Presidential Palace. There has been a lot of photo and video material about the situation in the police investigation and in the public.

District Attorney Kaisa Ahla-Pyhtilä filed charges on a total of five criminal charges on Friday. The man who drove the car will face charges of aggravated endangering traffic safety, attempted murder, attempted aggravated assault, resisting an official and assaulting the police.

The charges of attempted aggravated assault and attempted murder are related to situations where the persons concerned have been in concrete danger of being run over by a car.

The perpetrators of the crimes are nearly 40 people who were put in danger because of the car crash. Four of the victims are minors.

One according to Ahla-Pyhtilä, one of the owners had flown onto the hood of the car and from there to the ground, but this happened before Pohjoisesplanadi, when the car’s speed was still quiet. The police tried to stop the man in Pohjoisranta before driving into the crowd, but the man did not follow the police’s order.

The police have previously said that the man was not intoxicated at the time of the events.

There were many near-misses during the fight. According to the prosecutor, one person concerned was pushed backwards when he was stepping onto the road. Due to the force of the collision, his leg rose up so that a passing car hit the leg and removed the shoe from the man’s foot.

According to the prosecutor, it was not possible to identify all the interested parties who were there during the preliminary investigation and they could not be contacted.

The proceedings of the charges will begin in August at the Helsinki District Court.

Correction May 23, 2023 at 9:42 a.m. In the intro of the story, the Esplanadi park was previously mistakenly spoken of. The motorist was driving along Pohjoise Esplanade.