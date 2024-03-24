State government released R$50 million in support for people affected by the rains in the region

The government of Espírito Santo announced this Sunday (24 March 2024) the release of R$ 50 million for support measures for people affected by the heavy rains of recent days in the southern region of Espírito Santo.

In an interview with journalists late in the afternoon, the governor Renato Casagrande (PSB) made official the adoption of a set of economic measures aimed at those who suffered losses.

The State will release the Reconstruction Card: a benefit worth R$3,000 for the purchase of furniture, appliances, clothing, food, construction materials or any item that the family considers to be a priority. Entrepreneurs will have special financing lines, in addition to the extension of ongoing credit operations for a period of 6 months.

“The State government will invest R$50 million to subsidize operations with the State Bank of Espírito Santo and to Development Bank of Espírito Santothrough the Espírito Santo Economy Strengthening Fund. Furthermore, new lines for microcredit will be opened, through Agency for the Development of Micro and Small Businesses and Entrepreneurship”declared the government in note.

This Sunday morning, Casagrande was again in Mimoso do Sul, where he followed the beginning of street cleaning work and assistance to people affected by the rains. The governor had already visited the municipality on Saturday (Mar 23), shortly after the heavy rains that hit the region between Friday night (Mar 22) and Saturday morning.

This Sunday, the governor also visited the municipalities of Apiacá and Bom Jesus do Norte, which also recorded losses caused by heavy rains.

Consequences

To date, the Cepdec (State Coordination of Protection and Civil Defense) of Espírito Santo confirmed 17 deaths due to the rains – 15 in Mimoso do Sul and two in Apiacá.

The estimate, according to the State Civil Defense, released this Sunday morning, is that 5,481 people are homeless and 255 homeless.

On Saturday, the governor declared an emergency situation in the municipalities of Alegre, Alfredo Chaves, Apiacá, Atílio Vivacqua, Bom Jesus do Norte, Guaçuí, Jerônimo Monteiro, Mimoso do Sul, Muniz Freire, Muqui, Rio Novo do Sul, São José do Calçado and Vargem Alta.

With information from Brazil Agency.