Brazil Agency
03/24/2024 – 18:48

The government of Espírito Santo announced, this Sunday (24), the release of R$50 million for support measures for people affected by the heavy rains of recent days in the southern region of Espírito Santo, with investment. In a press conference late in the afternoon, Governor Renato Casagrande made official the adoption of a set of economic measures aimed at those who suffered losses.

The state will release the Reconstruction Card, a benefit worth R$3,000 for purchasing furniture, appliances, clothing, food, construction materials or any item that the family considers to be a priority. Entrepreneurs will have special financing lines, in addition to the extension of ongoing credit operations for a period of six months.

“The state government will invest R$50 million to subsidize operations with the Espírito Santo State Bank (Banestes) and the Espírito Santo Development Bank (Bandes), through the Espírito Santo Economy Strengthening Fund – Fortec. In addition, new lines for microcredit will be opened, through the Agency for the Development of Micro and Small Businesses and Entrepreneurship (Aderes)”, says a note released by the government.

This morning, Casagrande was again in Mimoso do Sul, where he followed the beginning of street cleaning work and assistance to people affected by the rains. The governor had already visited the municipality on Saturday, shortly after heavy rains that hit the region between Friday night (22) and yesterday morning.

This Sunday, the governor also visited the municipalities of Apiacá and Bom Jesus do Norte, which also recorded losses caused by heavy rains.

Consequences

To date, the State Coordination of Protection and Civil Defense (Cepdec) of Espírito Santo has confirmed 17 deaths as a result of the rains – 15 in Mimoso do Sul and 2 in Apiacá.

The estimate, according to the latest extraordinary bulletin from the state's Civil Defense, released this morning, is that 5,481 people are homeless and 255 are homeless.

On Saturday, the governor declared an emergency situation in the municipalities of Alegre, Alfredo Chaves, Apiacá, Atílio Vivacqua, Bom Jesus do Norte, Guaçuí, Jerônimo Monteiro, Mimoso do Sul, Muniz Freire, Muqui, Rio Novo do Sul, São José do Calçado and Vargem Alta.