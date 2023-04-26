Espionage | Yle: Supo has repeatedly intervened in attempts to recruit Russians in Finland

Yle said that it had found out the identity of three Russian intelligence officers who previously worked in Finland.

Yle tells having found out the identity of three Russian intelligence officers who previously worked in Finland. According to Yle, the officers are officially part of the embassy’s staff.

The Russian embassy in Helsinki did not comment on the information to Yle.

According to Yle, the Protection Police has intervened several times in recruitment attempts by Russians in Finland.

The investigations carried out by Yle’s MOT and Spotlight editors are part of a project by the Nordic broadcasting companies, in which the journalists have revealed the identity of dozens of Russian intelligence officers. For example, the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT reported on Wednesday About Russian spies in Sweden.

Finland expelled two Russian embassy staff in April last year, while EU countries expelled more than 200 Russian diplomats or embassy employees in two days.