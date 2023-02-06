Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Espionage | United States: The shot-down Chinese ball not only drifted, but also had propellers and a rudder for steering

February 6, 2023
The US will not return the remains of the suspected spy ball to China.

United States is not going to return the remains of a suspected Chinese spy ball to China, the White House said on Monday.

Representative of the National Security Council John Kirby said some parts of the ball have already been recovered from the Atlantic off the US East Coast, where the ball landed after it was shot down by US fighter jets on Saturday.

“The weather is such that it does not allow underwater research in the area where the remains fell. In the coming days we will be able to go down and find out more about what is at the bottom of the sea, but the search is just beginning,” explained Kirby.

According to Kirby, the area in which the remains are being searched is significant in size.

“I am not aware of any intentions or plans to return the remains of the ball to China,” Kirby added.

Kirby’s it has already been found out that the ball not only drifted, but also had propellers and some kind of rudder for steering.

“We are also currently analyzing the data we received from the ball before we shot it down from the sky. Now we’re going to get parts of it back, and I think we’re going to get even more information,” Kirby said.

According to China, it was not a spy ball, but an aircraft used for weather observations, which crashed over the United States after malfunctioning.

