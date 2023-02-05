Espionage | The suspected spy ball was also detected in Colombia and Costa Rica

The Colombian military issued a statement on Saturday in which it says that the suspected spy ball was spotted by its air defense system already on Friday.

Colombia the military confirmed on Saturday that a suspected spy ball had already been detected in the country’s airspace on Friday. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

The Colombian Air Force issued a statement on Saturday in which it says that the suspected spy ball was spotted by its air defense system already on Friday.

The ball was spotted over Colombia at an altitude of about 17 meters. It moved at an average speed of about 47 kilometers per hour.

According to the Air Force, they monitored the ball until it left the country’s airspace. The Colombian military had stated that the ball “does not threaten national security”.

United States shot down another suspected spy ball on Saturday evening Finnish time. A representative of the US government told earlier on Saturday that a similar ball has also been seen over Latin America, but did not specify where. According to the representative, this ball also belongs to China. According to him, both balls had similar technological equipment.

Also the Costa Rican Air Traffic Control Authority confirmed on Sunday in the morning Finnish time, that “a ball that does not come from Costa Rica” has passed over the area. However, it was said that the ball in question soon disappeared, which is why it could no longer be observed. According to Reuters, a suspected spy ball has also been seen in Venezuela.

The ball, spotted from US airspace, was allowed to hover in the country’s airspace for seven days before being shot down into the sea off the country’s east coast by a US Air Force F-22 fighter jet.