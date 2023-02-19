Espionage | The Russians’ ability to spy in the West has weakened, says “spy boss” Pelttari to The Washington Post

The head of the Protection Police, Antti Pelttari, says in a newspaper interview that he was surprised by how little Russia tried to influence Finland’s NATO application.

Deportationsthe arrests and a more hostile atmosphere than before have weakened the activities of the Russian intelligence services in Western countries, says the head of the security police Antti Pelttari newspaper In an interview with The Washington Post.

“The world is quite different for the Russian intelligence services now,” says Pelttari, whom the US magazine calls a “spy boss”.

Pelttari says in the interview that he was surprised by how little Russia tried to influence or inquire about when Finland submitted its NATO application in the spring of 2022.

“It was remarkably quiet in the spring,” Pelttari said.

The intelligence leaders estimate in the article that Russia may have estimated that the people’s support for NATO membership was so one-inch that it would have been pointless to even try to change public opinion.

Pelttarin and according to other European intelligence leaders interviewed by the magazine, Russia has tried to compensate for the capture of its spies by investing more in cyber espionage than before. Its effects have remained modest.

For example, this month, Ukrainian asylum seekers in Lithuania have been sent phishing emails and fake messages purporting to be called up for military service by the local Ukrainian embassy.

The purpose is probably to sow discord in the communities of Ukrainian asylum seekers, the Lithuanian intelligence director interviewed in the story estimates.

Russia has also tried to take advantage of the increased cross-border traffic. Russia’s war of aggression has driven more than eight million Ukrainians to Europe as asylum seekers.

Although Russia managed to find contact persons among them, they do not have the protection of embassies, contacts and training, like professional spies.

Russia has succeeded in acquiring contact persons from, for example, Germany who provide important information. Russian illegals, i.e. spies operating under cover identities, have been caught in Norway and Brazil in the past year. The size of these networks in Europe is difficult to estimate, intelligence leaders tell The Washington Post.