Espionage | The Russian media presented the spy family as model citizens – there may still be “fakes” in Finland as well

Russian On Monday, a neatly dressed Russian family marched to the parade ground of the Rossiya 1 news program of the state television.

On the surface, they looked like an ordinary Russian nuclear family: mother, father and two children walking through the park hand in hand. Blue eyed Daniel8, smiled widely, and Sofia11, was dressed in a blue summer dress.

The parents of the family with their children were presented on television as heroes, as an example family of what decent citizens should be like.

“They leave for the interests of their homeland, give up their identities and live with new identities,” comments the Russian propagandist and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan on Russian television.

“They have children and raise them in the face of forced labor in order to benefit their country. They are decent people.”

Russian toys were presented to the Dultsev family in an interview with state television Rossija 1. The children do not know how to speak Russian.

At issue was the Dultsev family, which had come to international attention just a few days earlier as part of a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia.

Family parents Anna Dultseva and Artyom Dultsev were fake Russian persons, i.e. illegals. They had lived in Slovenia, pretended to be Argentinians and spoke Spanish.

Anna Dultseva said that her struggling Russian on TV was due to the fact that she had had to restrain herself from speaking her mother tongue for years.

The fact that the Dultsevs had to raise their children as “Spanish-speaking Catholics” was considered a special sign of heroism.

“Now they’re going to learn what borscht soup is,” the TV insert said.

The house where the Dultsev family lived in Slovenia according to Rossija 1.

According to Russian media, the children didn’t even know they were Russian until the whole family was on the plane on their way to Russia. According to the Kremlin spokesman, the children did not know who Vladimir Putin there is.

Anna Dultseva told state television that her daughter started crying when she found out the family’s true background. The boy took it “more calmly” and “very positively”.

After their vacation, the family promises to continue working “to serve Russia”.

August in the big exchange of prisoners at the beginning, Russian illegals were returned to Russia at least from the United States, Germany, Slovenia and Norway. No one was returned from Finland.

This does not mean that Finnish identities could still be used by Russian illegals, says the professor emeritus of political history Kimmo Rentola.

Especially the Soviet Union used illegals a lot, and during the Cold War there were a lot of them moving around with Finnish passports.

The Finnish passport was valuable because it allowed you to travel widely, and people in the world could not judge the speaker’s Finnish language skills.

But the use of Finnish identity has clearly decreased, and the Russians have possibly stated that the Finnish passport is no longer as good a cover nowadays, says Rentola.

One reason may be that the identities of Finnish illegals have been revealed more than twenty times throughout history.

According to Rentola, the illegals have largely switched to using South and Central American passports, as in the case of the Dultsevis. You can speak Spanish and Portuguese in many ways and with many different backgrounds.

In last week’s prisoner exchange, an illegal arrested in Norway in 2022 was also exchanged for Russia Mihail Mikushinwho had posed as a Brazilian researcher under the name José Assis Giammaria.

Finland is perhaps the most well-known of the fake people who used passports Reino Gikmanwho worked for the UN in Central Europe, among other things. He was exposed in 1989, but disappeared before he could be captured.

During the Cold War, the Pöllästen fake family also operated in Finland. Lad and Sirkka Pöllänen stayed in Finland for a long time and were also monitored by the counter-intelligence of the protection police.

Illegals Veikko and Sirkka Pöllänen were monitored by the protection police’s counterintelligence.

However, the Pöllases had to flee Finland suddenly in 1985, when their former colleague, a KGB agent Oleg Gordievsky defected to Britain with the help of British agents via Finland.

Gordievsky’s defection was very shameful for the Soviet Union. The counter-intelligence of the British agents was in charge of the Leningrad KGB, where Vladimir Putin, among others, worked at the time.

Illegals has been used during peacetime especially to communicate with such sensitive sources, whose identities do not want to be revealed under any circumstances, Rentola says.

Another thing that illegals do in peacetime is preparing for war, for example by preparing sabotage.

“It is not possible, if a dam or power plant is blown up, that there would be a mission secretary supervising the events. It has to be exactly like this, like a normal-looking citizen,” says Rentola.

For example, the Russians who appeared as Czechs in Greece were illegal Nicholas and Elena Shaposhnikov have admitted that they helped blow up a weapons depot in the Czech Republic in 2014, says the Russian opposition media The Insider.

Rentola also believes that unexplained acts of sabotage can be a suitable way of working for illegals, and that the tensions that have tightened due to the war in Ukraine can be reflected in the increase of similar activities.

If in Finland there are still illegals, they might be in the country, for example, thanks to the cover identities created by old illegals.

Illegal in the 1960s Olavi Toivonen – real name unknown – had a son with his fictitious wife. Energy Harald Toivonen was recorded in the Finnish population register as born on October 5, 1964, that is, he would celebrate his sixtieth birthday in the fall.

The child’s cover identity was never used after Olavi Toivonen was revealed. Many others were probably left undiscovered.