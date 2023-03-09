Espionage, the military prosecution of Rome asks for life imprisonment for Walter Biot

The military prosecutor’s office in Rome has asked for a life sentence for Walter Biot, the Italian officer accused of espionage in March 2021. Biot had given classified documents to an official of the Russian embassy in Italy in exchange for money.

During the indictment, the prosecutor reconstructed the story also referring to the images in which Biot is immortalized while taking pictures of the office PC screen and a series of documents with his cell phone.

“Among the 19 documents photographed by Biot there were some NATO-secret, very confidential, and one top secret”. According to the prosecution, “Biot traded secret documents” and demonstrated “cunning, a high degree of infidelity and criminal ability, but also a sad venal advantage. That of March 30, 2021 was only that discovery, but there may have been others ”.

Walter Biot was arrested by the Carabinieri del Ros on March 30, 2021, together with an officer of the Russian armed forces on charges of revealing military secrets and procuring secret news for espionage purposes.