Espionage | The FBI arrested two people on suspicion of setting up a Chinese police station in New York

Suspected Chinese spies have been involved in harassing Chinese dissidents in the United States.

17.4. 23:47

of the United States the prosecutor has arrested two men on suspicion of establishing a Chinese secret police office in New York, the public broadcasting company reported BBC and CNN television channel.

US citizens suspected of being Chinese spies Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping have established the first “foreign police station” in the United States, the country’s Department of Justice claims.

The police station in New York’s Chinatown was closed last fall when the FBI raided it.

“The actions of the People’s Republic of China exceed all limits of the acceptability of state actions. We will unyieldingly continue to defend the freedoms of all people living in our country from authoritarian oppression,” said the Deputy Minister of Justice for National Security Matthew Olsen.

China has denied the operation of the police stations, claiming they are service points for its citizens living abroad.

There are believed to be at least a hundred similar offices around the world in 53 countries, including Britain and the Netherlands.

According to human rights organizations, China uses its police stations to threaten and track Chinese people living abroad.

Prosecutor according to Lu is closely connected to the Chinese police and has been recruited to carry out “Chinese repression” in the United States since 2015.

Under FBI questioning, Lu admitted that he had set up the office, but called it a service point for Chinese citizens. Chen, on the other hand, denied in his interrogations that he had anything to do with the Chinese government.

According to FBI investigators, Chen took a 7-minute bathroom break during the interrogation. The FBI cleared Che’s phone by examining that during this time he had deleted messages from his phone with the Chinese Ministry of Security.

Lu and Chen could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. They are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Mon and in addition to Chen, the U.S. Department of Justice has indicted 34 Chinese National Police officers for harassing Chinese citizens in the United States.

The defendants live in the United States and have harassed Chinese opposition to the Chinese regime as part of an operation to influence perceptions of the Republic of China.