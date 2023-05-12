Espionage | Supo: The FSB’s Turla group has targeted cyber espionage in Finland as well

The United States said this week that it had neutralized a Russian spying malware. Supo points out that Snake was just one of the Turla group’s tools.

Protection police (supo) says that rendering the Russian Snake spyware harmless will significantly limit the conditions for the Russian security service FSB to carry out planned and long-term cyber espionage operations abroad. However, it does not remove the prerequisites completely, but according to supo, Russian cyber espionage is still a viable threat.

“Russia will very likely continue cyber espionage attempts, but in the short term the information released by the security authorities will help other countries that become targets of Russian cyber espionage to identify and combat cyber espionage in the future”, Supo is assessed to STT.

The United States said on Tuesday that it had neutralized a Russian malware that the FSB had used for spying for 20 years. According to the United States, the program, known as Snake and Uroburos, was used to spy on at least 50 countries, including NATO countries. The FSB had managed to infiltrate the computer systems of many countries, research institutes and media.

Senior researcher at the security company WithSecure Sami Ruohonen previously told STT that behind the development of the malware is a group operating under Center 16 of the FSB, which is publicly known as Turla. According to Ruohonen, Turla has been engaged in intelligence activities in the cyber world at least since 2004. Based on the examinations, a conclusion has been made that Snake is definitely the Turla group’s most advanced malware, Ruohonen said.

Supo points out that Snake is just one of the tools Turla uses. Apparently, Turla’s operations have also focused on Finland.

“Turla is known to have aimed cyber espionage at various targets in dozens of different countries, including Finland.”

The Snake malware has not been detected in Finland in connection with the incident brought to light by the United States, chief Janne Allonen The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency told STT on Wednesday about Traficom’s cyber security center.

According to Supo, combating spyware is laborious and requires the cooperation of different states.

“In the rule of law, the exercise of authorities’ powers is always behind many locks, which inevitably slows down prevention measures. When harmful cyber tools are used in the territory of several different countries, a lot of seamless simultaneous cooperation between authorities from different countries is usually required.”

It is reported from Supo that an extraordinary amount of effort has been put into Snake’s cyber espionage operations to prevent exposure.

“Snake is a tool whose operation as such is not based on any single fixable vulnerability. Rather, it is a very hard-to-detect functionality installed on the terminal device being spied on.”