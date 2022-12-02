Espionage | Salvadoran journalists sued the maker of the Pegasus spyware in the United States

According to journalists, President Bukele’s administration is persecuting its opponents with the program of the Israeli company NSO.

Fifteen the editor of the Salvadoran online magazine El Faro has been sued by the Israeli telecommunications company NSO in federal court in the United States. In addition, the lawsuit has also been filed in court in the state of California, says The New Yorker.

NSO’s most famous product is the Pegasus spyware. With the help of the program, it is possible to decode messages, photos and e-mails, record phone calls, secretly activate microphones and cameras, and monitor the user’s movements.

According to organizations assisting the plaintiffs, the Canadian expert organization Citizen Lab and Amnesty International, the President of Salvador Nayib Bukele and his administration has spied on and harassed at least 35 Salvadoran journalists and civic activists in 2020 and 2021. The journalists who have filed suit include at least one US citizen.

At issue is the first time private individuals have sued NSO in the United States over the Pegasus program. Previously, a lawsuit in the United States has been filed by Meta’s owned WhatsApp company and Apple, according to which the spyware has damaged their information systems.

Founded in 1998, El Faro is an independent media outlet that advertises itself as the first online magazine in Latin America. The journalists say that they fell into the teeth of populist politician Bukele because of their independent journalism and corruption investigations.

Bukele was elected president from outside the two traditional ruling parties in 2019. He started his political career in the ranks of the FMNL party. It was founded in 1980 as an umbrella organization for Salvadoran left-wing guerrilla movements. Bukele was fired from the party in autumn 2017.

Bukele’s administration has denied all allegations of espionage and persecution. The NSO, on the other hand, says that it supplies spying equipment only to legitimate governments and administrative bodies controlled by them.

Spyware according to the Pegasus Project group that investigated its use, the program has been used by numerous governments. Pegasus has been used to spy on several politicians and other targets in at least 12 countries.

The program has followed numerous heads of state, including the French president Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. For example, dozens of local politicians who supported Catalan independence are said to have received the Pegasus program on their phones at the behest of the Spanish government. On the other hand, the program allegedly also spied on the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez and the Minister of Defense Margarita Robles.

The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last January that it was investigating cases in which Finnish diplomats were spied on abroad using the Pegasus program.