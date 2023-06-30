Espionage | Russian ice hockey player arrested in Poland on suspicion of espionage – “They fall one by one”

The Polish police have arrested a Russian hockey player on suspicion of espionage, the news agency Reuters reports.

in Poland According to the prosecutor, the arrested Russian hockey player is already the 14th person who has been arrested as a suspected part of a larger espionage network.

According to the prosecutor, the now arrested ice hockey player arrived in the country in October 2021.

The player has been paid to investigate vital sites of the Polish state, claims the prosecutor. The accused can face up to ten years in prison.

Spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova Moscow has demanded an explanation from Poland about the detention of their citizens, Russian state news agency RIA reported, according to Reuters.

Minister of Justice of Poland Zbigniew Ziobro tweeted about it on Friday morning:

“Russian spies are falling one by one!”, Ziobro wrote.

The Russian suspected of espionage played in Poland’s main league. The player’s identity, or the club he represents, has not been made public.