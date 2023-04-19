Espionage | Russia is preparing for sabotage in the maritime areas of the Nordic countries, the broadcasting companies say

Russia uses civilian ships to map wind turbines, gas pipelines and undersea electric cables, reveals a documentary made jointly by Nordic broadcasting companies.

According to intelligence experts, the mapping is done by Russian military and civilian ships, which investigate the underwater structures and related infrastructure in the Nordic waters.

The purpose of the survey is to prepare for sabotage against the Nordic countries in the event of a conflict, for example by cutting communication cables between the Nordic countries and Europe or Europe and North America.

Dozens of ships are apparently involved in the work.

In addition, Russian civilian ships appear to be hitting the area of ​​NATO exercises in Norwegian waters.

Russian civilian ships map, for example, wind farms in the northern seas. Kuva’s offshore wind farm Kriegers Flak is located in the Baltic Sea between Denmark, Sweden and Germany.

Information on the operation of Russian vessels originate from a joint project of Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish and Danish broadcasting companies. A three-parter based on it War of Shadows – the first part of the documentary Putin’s spies in the North is viewable Yle Arena.

While investigating Russia’s activities in the Baltic Sea, the companies managed to listen to the encrypted radio traffic of Russian ships. The listening revealed that there are “ghost ships” at sea that have blocked the AIS transmitters normally used for navigation.

Ships use transmitters to tell others their location, so closing may indicate concealment or teasing.

As one as an example in the documentary, the Russian ocean research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky rises, whose location in the Kattegat Strait was revealed to journalists by monitoring radio traffic.

Officially, it is a research vessel. When the reporters went to meet the vessel in a rubber dinghy, they saw masked men on the deck. One of the men had a uniform, a bulletproof vest and an assault rifle.

The crew on deck also photographed and observed the journalists’ boat.

Second an interesting example was the Murmansk-registered trawler Taurus, whose movements were ascertained from the ship’s AIS data. During the last ten years, the ship had often visited the ports of Northern Norway. The prey was almost always not included.

According to the broadcasting companies’ report, in 2018, Taurus hit the middle of NATO’s exercises, even though they were far south of its routes. The Taurus also appeared to be following a US submarine.

In operations security sources tell us about Russia’s preparation for the conflict In the Danish Broadcasting Corporation’s DK story.

“They are ready and know where to hit if they want to paralyze Danish society,” says the head of counterintelligence Anders Henriksen From the Danish police intelligence service to DK.

Broadcasting companies also tried to get comments from Russian embassies and shipping companies, but with poor results.

“The work of the investigative bodies is coordinated through diplomatic channels and is in accordance with international legislation,” answered the Russian ambassador to Norway Teymuraz Ramishvili by e-mail says Yle.

The representative of Norebo, which owns the trawler Taurus, on the other hand, assured that the company complies with international legislation. According to the shipping company, the claims about intelligence connections are untrue and border on political paranoia.

Correction 19.4. at 12:07 p.m. The three-part documentary is called “War of Shadows”. “Putin’s spies in the North” is the name of the first part.