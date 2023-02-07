Espionage | Reuters: China has invested in the development of balloons in recent years

According to Chinese armed forces researchers, balloons can be used to test and examine the response of the opposing side’s anti-aircraft systems.

China’s According to an investigation by the Reuters news agency, the armed forces and government research institutes have invested in high-altitude balloons over the past two years.

Researchers of the Chinese armed forces have also published articles according to which balloons can be used to test and gather information about the anti-aircraft systems of the other side.

“[Ilmapallo] can mobilize enemy anti-aircraft systems, creating opportunities for electronic reconnaissance, detection of early warning systems, and review of operational capabilities,” one article says.

According to the authors of the article, one of the reasons for using balloons is their relatively low cost.

The Chinese are also interested in how balloons have been used throughout history to help the armed forces.

High-flying balloons are also used for civilian purposes, such as studying meteorological phenomena.

The balloons made headlines after the United States said it had spotted and subsequently shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. According to the United States, it was a balloon that was equipped, among other things, with propellers and a rudder.