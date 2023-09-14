Espionage | Meduza: The Pegasus hacking program was found on the phone of a Russian journalist for the first time

Galina Timchenko, the CEO of Verkkomedia Meduza, had a spy program used by states installed on her phone. The newspaper considers it possible that an EU country is behind the attack.

Russian reporter Galina Timchenko Pegasus spyware was found on the phone. Timchenko is the CEO and founding member of the independent Russian media Meduza, which operates from Riga. Meduza reports about the matter itself.

They have also investigated the case Citizen Lab research laboratory and Access Now organization.

It is reportedly the first time that the Pegasus program has been installed on a Russian journalist’s phone. The program from the Israeli technology company NSO Group allows direct access to the screen of a hacked phone.

With Pegasus, for example, you can read messages as they are written and download messages, pictures and other attachments on the phone. It is a very expensive program, which, according to the company that developed it, is intended, for example, for spying on terrorists. However, the governments of some countries have been proven to use the Pegasus program to spy on journalists, activists and opposition politicians.

Meduza’s management fears that the spyware may have revealed sensitive material, such as information about freelance journalists who cooperate with Meduza still living in Russia.

Timchenko received a warning message from Apple at the end of June that his iPhone may have been the target of state-sponsored hacking attacks.

Access Now and Citizen Lab then examined Timchenko’s devices. It turned out that the spyware had been installed on Timchenko’s phone on February 10.

A couple of weeks earlier, Russia had declared Meduza an unwanted organization and a foreign agent. At the same time, there were political debates in Europe about whether Russians in exile should be monitored.

Timchenko, who lives in Latvia, was visiting Berlin when his phone was hacked. He attended a secret meeting in the city together with several other Russian journalists living in exile.

They discussed, among other things, what risks the unwanted organization and foreign agent status would bring to journalists.

From Pegasus sold only for the use of states. Russia reportedly does not use the spyware in question.

In principle, Azerbaijan or Kazakhstan, which used Pegasus, could have hacked Timchenko’s phone on behalf of Russia. In the past, however, it has not appeared that they used spyware outside their borders.

Meduza, Access Now and Citizen Lab consider it possible that an EU country spied on Timchenko’s phone.

Timchenko’s SIM card was Latvian and the country has previously shown suspicion towards some exiled Russian media. Latvia uses the Pegasus program, but Citizen Lab has not detected it doing so outside its borders. Instead, Estonia has also used Pegasus in other EU countries.

Access Now and Citizen Lab also consider Germany as an option, after all Timchenko was in Berlin at the time of the incident. Germany has used the Pegasus program. However, the known German client of the spy program is a police agency, not an intelligence service.