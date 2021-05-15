W.e years of espionage for Russia, a former member of a US Army special unit has been sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison. This judgment was made by a court in the US state of Virginia, said the Justice Department in Washington on Friday. The 46-year-old Peter Debbins pleaded guilty in November. The ex-soldier, who was stationed in Germany, among other places, had passed military secrets on to Russia.

Debbins was born in the United States to a Russian woman. Before joining the American army, he made contact with Moscow in 1996. The following year, according to the Ministry of Justice, Debbins received an alias from Russian intelligence agents and signed a document in which he admitted “that he wanted to serve Russia”.

Debbins first served with the ground forces, but Russian intelligence encouraged him to join the Green Berets special unit. He was promoted to captain in the elite troops.

Russia continuously informed

All the years during his service in the army, Debbins kept Russia informed with information about its units, the Justice Ministry said in a statement. Even after he retired from active military service in 2008, he still provided Russia with confidential information about past activities of the Green Berets and his former comrades so that the Russian secret service could try to recruit them as well.

Debbins was stationed in Germany and then in Azerbaijan and had a very high security clearance. Debbins had his last documented contact with Russia in 2011.

The US Deputy Attorney General, John Demers, responsible for national security, emphasized in the statement that Debbins had broken his oath, “betrayed the special unit and endangered the security of our country”. His activities showed “the threat that Russian intelligence poses to our soldiers.”

Relations between the United States and Russia are currently very tense.