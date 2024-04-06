Espionage | FT: The head of the technology giant was possibly one of Russia's most important European spies

According to the Financial Times magazine, such extensive official accusations about Jan Marsalek's involvement in the activities of the Russian intelligence service in Europe have never been presented before.

German company Former head of Wirecard Jan Marsalek was possibly one of the Kremlin's most influential European intelligence powers, The Financial Times (FT) magazine reports on Friday.

Marsalek previously worked as the operations director of the payment service company Wirecard. He disappeared in the summer of 2020 after he was suspected of falsifying the company's balance sheet information. An international wanted notice has been issued for him.

FT has received new information related to Marsalek's activities in Europe, a former Austrian police and intelligence officer Egisto Otti of the arrest warrant. Ott was arrested last Friday.

Among other things, Otti is suspected of having collected information for Marsalek, which Marsalek is believed to have forwarded to the Russian military intelligence GRU and the security service FSB.

Over the years, FT has followed Wirecard and Marsalek closely.

FT has seen a copy of Otti's arrest warrant. It also states that the head of Austrian intelligence operations Martin Weiss assisted Marsalek in gathering information for the GRU and the FSB. Weiss has since fled Austria and now lives in Dubai.

The information collected by Marsalek helped Russian attack groups carry out burglaries and assassinations in Europe, FT says.

Otti, among other things, is suspected of supplying Marsalek with an investigative journalist who lived in Vienna by Christo Grozevin address and information about his security arrangements.

Marsalek used the information to coordinate the break-in of Grozev's apartment by FSB agents. Agents stole Grozev's laptop and USB sticks.

Grozev has played a significant role in exposing GRU operations in Europe, as a double agent of GRU complicity Sergei Skripal to poisoning.

According to the arrest warrant, Ott is also suspected of helping Marsalek smuggle a state-of-the-art SINA computer for data encryption to Moscow. In addition, Otti is suspected of having supplied Marsalek with the contents of the telephones of three leading officials of the Austrian Ministry of the Interior.

The cooperation between Marsalek, Weiss and Ott in Europe continued for at least five years starting in 2017, the arrest warrant states.

Ott has previously admitted his relationship with Marsalek, but denied that he knew about cooperation with Russia, FT says.

Marshal was born in 1980 in Austria. In his thirties, he was appointed chief operating officer of the technology company Wirecard.

For years, Western intelligence services have believed that Marsalek worked for the GRU.

Investigative journalism network Bellingcat, where Grozev also previously worked, has investigated Marsalek's connections to Russia. According to Bellingcat, Marsalek has repeatedly visited Russia over the years.

The investigative site Dossier Center reported in 2022 that Marsalek settled in Moscow after his escape and most likely used a pseudonym there.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported in December, that Marsalek had been assisting mercenary Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin after passing away. In addition, he is believed to be involved in running Prigozhin's business empire in Africa at the request of the Russian authorities, WSJ reports. Marsalek is now believed to be living in Dubai.

Vienna is considered one of Europe's biggest centers of political espionage because the country's legislation allows foreign agents to operate in the country as long as they do not spy on Austria, the FT says. Western officials believe that a third of Russian diplomats in Austria are actually intelligence agents.