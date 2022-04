Home page politics

Of: Tobias Utz

split

Breaking news from IPPEN MEDIA. (symbol photo) © IPPEN MEDIA

A Bundeswehr reserve officer is charged. The accusation is espionage.

Berlin/Moscow – The federal prosecutor’s office has brought charges against a reserve officer in the Bundeswehr. He is supposed to work for the secret service of Russia* spied in Germany.

More information coming soon. (tu/AFP) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.