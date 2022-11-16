Before everyone’s eyes President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, revealed that his government does carry out political espionage. He did it in a brash manner, regardless of the deep contradiction into which he got himself into by his affirmation so many times reiterated in the past that his administration did not engage in political espionage, which, as he repeated, was practiced before, because for him it was more important to show 17 characters, almost all from parties, who marched on Sunday in support of the National Electoral Institute, to maintain the discourse of its ethical purity. But the most serious thing, because it concerns us all, is that despite having taught the espionage supplies, no one protested, outraged, perhaps not even rationalized, a tragic reflection of the normalization of this democratic aberration.

López Obrador spread the fragment of an intelligence document, and by making political use of it, turned it into espionage material. The report bore the logo of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, but according to federal Officials, its origin is not there, but in the National Information Center, the old CISEN. The logo of the Secretariat is understood because it is responsible for coordinating the work of the security cabinet, the space where the report was presented on Monday morning.

The cabinet meets daily between 5:30 and 5:45 in the morning., and the presentations carried by its members are made. Those who always arrive on time are the secretaries of Defense and NavyThe general Luis Cresencio Sandoval and the admiral Jose Raphael Ojeda. This meeting is permanently attended by the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López -sometimes also the Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas-, the Secretary of Security, Rosa Icela Rodriguez the director of the National Intelligence Center, Audomaro Martinez, the legal adviser, Esthela Rios, the private secretary, Alejandro Esquer, and the spokesman, Jesus Ramirez Cuevas.

After that meeting, start another from 6 to 6:30, where, depending on the day, other officials make their weekly presentations: Ricardo Shiefield, director of Profeco on Mondays, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer and the alternate, Hugo Lopez-Gatell on Tuesdays, the welfare secretary, Ariadna Montiel on Wednesdays, and the Undersecretary for Security, Ricardo Mejia Berdeja, on thursdays. On Fridays the president focuses on preparing his tours and on Mondays, as permanent guests, are the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, and the capital’s Secretary of Security, Omar Garcia Harfuch.

The excerpt from the report presented by the Presidentdoes not add new elements to those that have historically been done by civil and military intelligence agencies on the routine monitoring of politicians. In the case of Sunday march, however, the president had instructed that politicians who attended the march be given personal markings, and that they report to him what they said, as was published here this Monday.

Intelligence or counterintelligence information, It is a tool for making decisions that preserve the state security and the governance. What is unjustifiable is that it is used for purposes politiciansand worse still, when the own President he boasts of it, and uses it to prosper politically at the cost of derision, the misogynythe harassment and the clear message that the Big Brother of the National Palace is watching them. That he did specifically with the former president Vincent Fox, with the teacher Elba Ester Gordillo, with whom he defeated him in Tabasco, Roberto Madrazo, with the leader of the PRI, Alejandro Morenowith the deputy Daisy Zavalathe senator Claudia Ruiz Massieu, the former rector of UNAM, Jose Narro, and the former president of the Federal Electoral Institute, who administered the first alternation of presidential power, Joseph Woldenberg.

The list he released included more legislators, Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, Emilio Álvarez Icaza and Jesús Zambrano, PRD leader. They were also watched Marko Cortes, PAN Leader, Donaldo Colosio, mayor of Monterrey, the former leader of the PRD, Jesus Ortega, the activist and politician Fernando Belauzaranbusinessman and activist Claudio X. Gonzalezturned into his demon, and members of the Archdiocese of Xalapa, whose head, the archbishop Jorge Carlos Patron, said in his homily on Sunday that whoever comes to divide the Mexicans deceives us, and that “fighting for our democracy and freedom is to love”.

This small sample of objectives to monitor what revealed the President is what we know. But from what he pointed out on Monday Lopez Obrador, also has pictures of political columnists which, in due course, will probably release them. Several of them, who did not go to work but only to march, made public their decision to leave. go to defend the INE, as the slogan of the manifestation.

What can you say in the future from the report that was seen and agreed to validate it the security cabinet last Monday, it is irrelevant in the face of the audacity of the power to mock the nation and presume espionage, from which the President He made something that seemed like a hollow denunciation, without content, very typical of him, who lacks density but has a huge tongue to insult and threaten it really unusualwhen you see the standards internationalis that no leader in the world, democratauthoritarian or despot, does what Lopez Obrador.

Nobody has his cynicism, but also, no thanks or fault of the Presidentalso has no one, except in regimes autocratic either despotsa letter from impunity like the one you enjoy Lopez Obrador, who can navigate with impunity because in front of him he has one political society mediocreunable to raise his voice when breaking the law or using tools of the Mexican State to use as a weapon. It was incredible the ease with which The president of Mexico showed a document product of the political Espionage, The silence of the opposition affected by this action has been worse, and perhaps dismal, to socialize the instrument as something so normal that they didn’t even notice it.