Espionage, censorship and punishments: inside the propaganda arm of Bashar al Assad in Syria

After 21 years working at the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the day Farouk had been dreading arrived. An envelope sealed with red wax made its way through the faded hallways of the regime’s official agency and landed on his table. Inside was what employees called “a disciplinary file,” the content of which could range from a reprimand from management to a summons to one of Syria’s brutal security forces.

“I found an error before an article was published and raised it to management. I thought I was doing the right thing, but they punished me,” says Farouk, a journalist in the newsroom, who recounts his experience under a pseudonym. Farouk was lucky: he only faced an administrative penalty. Other colleagues were less fortunate.

One day in 2014, Mohanned Abdelrahman was in the break room chatting with other editorial colleagues while making tea. During the conversation, he realized that all the group’s employees belonged to the same religious group, something that could arouse the suspicions of the authorities, paranoid about any form of community organization. The group quickly dissolved and the journalists returned to their tables. A week later, he and the other employees found an envelope with the dreaded red seal on their desks. Inside was a summons to Section 235, aka the “Palestinian section,” one of the most feared detention centers in the country. Abdelrahman and other employees were detained and interrogated for the next 15 days.

Abdelrahman and his colleagues share their respective arrests with The Guardian while sitting around a desk in the international section of the official agency. It’s been 10 days since the fall of the Assad regime, and they still don’t feel free enough to say everything they think.

For the past 13 years, journalists from the official news agency have not been able to report freely, as SANA has been on the front line of the Assad regime’s propaganda effort.

SANA’s website, not updated since Assad was overthrown on December 8, still showed the latest headline published by the regime. “President Assad assumes his labor, national and constitutional obligations,” the ticker states, despite the fact that the dictator and his family had left the country a few hours earlier, heading for Moscow.

According to news agency tickers in the days before the fall of the Assad regime, everything was going well in Syria. As the rebels advanced towards Damascus, SANA reported that they were nothing more than mere photo montages. As Syrian government forces began abandoning their posts en masse, the agency began reporting “strategic withdrawals.”

The agency’s journalists had not been brainwashed; They knew that the opposition was advancing and gaining ground on the forces of the regime, but years of Orwellian control and censorship in the newsroom had made them unable to write the truth.

“The authorities told you that the yogurt was black and they didn’t allow you to say that it was white. They made you afraid of being punished, so you didn’t try to add anything new to the articles,” explains Abdelrahman.

During the years of civil war in the country, the official agency limited itself to repeating the regime’s messages and became a key element of the Syrian and Russian disinformation campaign. Their articles called the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, “agents of Al Qaeda dedicated to organ harvesting.” More than 90% of Syrians lived below the poverty line, but the news agency reported on the installation of ecological buses in Damascus.

To ensure that the journalists did not write anything that contradicted the regime’s line, the Syrian intelligence agency placed informants in the office to spy on the journalists. “You didn’t know who was the one among us who wrote reports about his companions. They reported when you went to work, when you left, how much time you spent in the bathroom,” explains Abdelrahman.

The intelligence agency also followed the journalists’ profiles on social networks. A status that expressed any dissenting opinion, or even a “like” on a suspicious comment, attracted the attention of the authorities. The consequences for journalists who dared to deviate from the state line could be deadly. Journalists remember a colleague detained for three months and tortured daily, suspended from a pipe in a grotesque position of stress. Another was brutally tortured when it was discovered that he had sent Al Jazeera news channel images of opposition protests in southern Syria.

Almost all SANA journalists report having been detained at some point or another during their time at the agency. Among the crimes they have been charged with are tarnishing Syria’s reputation, organizing revolutionary activities, working for Israel, and working for Iran.

Under threat of bodily injury, journalists were told to deny the reality they saw with their eyes and instead believe press releases sent to them by the regime’s public relations teams. As economic conditions deteriorated, the Syrian regime introduced statistics and figures in its articles that were increasingly further removed from reality. The Assad regime was particularly sensitive to economic items, well aware of growing discontent. “There was a blockage of all real information. The figures coming from the Ministry of Industry and Economy were completely invented,” says Adnan al-Akhras, a journalist with the national section.

Journalists also had to contend with the organization’s fearsome bureaucracy and onerous editorial rules. If a journalist was sent to cover a story abroad, he first had to ask permission from his boss, who in turn had to obtain permission from the editor-in-chief, who in turn reported to the agency director, who in turn Maybe he had to ask the Minister of Information. By the time all permits were obtained, the event was over.

International journalists turned to news agencies from allied countries, such as the Russian agency Sputnik and the Chinese agency Xinhua. However, there were strict editorial policies that sometimes even exceeded those of the Assad regime’s sponsors. Journalists were forced to modify the texts of the Russian agency Sputnik to make them more in line with the regime’s demands. For example, the Russian media’s mention of the “Ukrainian army” was changed to “neo-Nazi forces” in SANA reports.

“We used to joke that we were the real Moscow, not them,” Abdelrahman explains. According to this journalist, in recent years journalists from the International section could only write about Cuba, Iran, Russia and Venezuela.

When journalists researched their stories, they were asked to collect any negative articles about the Assad regime that appeared in the foreign press. They would copy and paste those articles into an email, sign their name, and send it to a special account provided to them by the palace. The journalists did not know where these emails were going, as they never received a response.

As life in Syria toughened, so did working conditions at the agency. Monthly salaries at the news agency were around 150,000 Syrian pounds (about 11 euros). The reports were increasingly distant from reality and the country’s growing poverty and were absurd even for the journalists who signed them.

Journalists were not allowed to resign. They could present their resignation to a special committee that systematically denied the request. They were also not allowed to travel outside the country. If they tried, their name would appear on the border guard screens. SANA journalists were considered to have access to sensitive information, so they had to apply for special security permits to leave Syria. “We never got them,” says Abdelrahman.

Despite years of repression, the agency’s journalists returned to work two days after the fall of the Assad regime. Reporters gathered and began enthusiastically proposing ideas for future stories: the new markets and opportunities that are emerging with the fall of the regime; the rise of the dollar; the disappearance of the recordings from the regime’s prison cameras…

However, after years of strict control, journalists do not seem sure what coverage they can do. “We hope to have freedom as journalists and not to be arrested again for doing our work,” says Abdelrahman. While making this statement, the journalist directs his gaze towards a press officer from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham – the Islamist rebel group that led the offensive that overthrew Assad – who is attending the journalists’ meeting with The Guardian and who has the task to reorganize the state news agency.

Translation by Emma Reverter