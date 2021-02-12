Room IV of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation resolved this Friday that two files related to the investigation into alleged espionage initiated against former macrismo officials, who resided in the courts of Lomas de Zamora are processed in Comodoro Py.

It is about the causes in which he investigates illegal espionage to the Instituto Patria and former President Cristina Kirchner and another for the same crime known as “supermariobros” against former K officials detained in prisons for causes of corruption.

The cause for surveillance tasks on the Instituto Patria had already been dismissed by federal judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi.

While “supermariobros” was the self-denomination that an AFI group had taken that Kirchnerism accused of illegal espionage, even against former K officials imprisoned in prisons for corruption reasons.

With this decision, the Lomas de Zamora justice was left with less relevant files.

The AFI comptroller, Cristina Caamano, brought complaints to Lomas de Zamora for events that occurred in the Federal Capital in what is known as a forum shopping maneuver or election of a friendly judge.

The highest criminal court took into account jurisdiction issues and competition for events that occurred in the Federal Capital or were organized from it, where the AFI is based.

The decision, signed by the judges Mariano Borinsky, Angela Ledesma and Carlos Carbajo, refers to two proposals made by the defense of Darío Nieto, former private secretary of former President Mauricio Macri, and Gustavo Arribas, former AFI secretary during said management, in order that the development of the Investigation is carried out in the Federal Capital and not in Lomas de Zamora.

“The Federal Criminal and Correctional Justice of the City of Buenos Aires is declared competent to continue with the processing of the cases FLP 14149/2020 and FLP 5056/2020,” said the ruling, sealed by the judges of the Chamber of Cassation.

Thus, it was decided on the approach of inhibitory action made by Darío Hugo Nieto, on the one hand, and Gustavo Arribas, on the other, who had requested the intervention of the Federal Justice in the case in which a complaint about a parallel espionage network is being investigated from the AFI commanded by Arribas and Silvia Majdalani.

In an extract from the court ruling, it is highlighted that the decision conforms to the constitutionally established principle of jurisdiction. Article 118 of the Magna Carta, they highlight, establishes that “the performance of these (criminal) trials will take place in the same province where the crime was committed.“, thus establishing the principle of territoriality – known as “forum delicti comissi” as a method of assigning the jurisdiction of federal criminal trials.

In this way, The highest criminal court resolved the conflict of jurisdiction raised in recent months between Judge Juan Pablo Augé, from Lomas de Zamora, and the Justice of Comodoro Py, regarding where the cases of illegal espionage of the AFI during the macrista administration to political leaders, journalists and union members should be investigated.

