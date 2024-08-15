Espionage | Austria’s spy ring continues: according to the Austrian media, attempts were made to extract information from Finland as well

Espionage|The charges that came to light on Wednesday are related to a wider espionage ring that has rocked Austria in recent years.

From the past Austrian intelligence agency Egisto Ottia and MP of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ). Hans-Jörg Jeneweinia charges were brought against him on Wednesday for breach of official secrecy, reports news agency AFP.

Ott was arrested for two months already earlier this year on suspicion of passing information to the Russian secret service.

According to AFP, Jenewein is accused of causing Ott to obtain and share confidential information for himself. In 2019, Otti is also alleged to have passed on the names of intelligence service employees to Jenewein.

of Austria according to the prosecutor’s office, Ott and Jenewein can receive prison sentences of up to three years if they are found guilty of the suspected crimes. FPÖ, Ott and Jenewein have denied the accusations.

Characterized as far-right, the FPÖ is the most popular party in Austria according to support surveys, so it has good conditions to win the Austrian National Council elections held at the end of September.

Austrian newspaper According to Der Standard Otti is suspected to have also gathered information about the Berni club gathered in Helsinki and its members.

According to the newspaper, the Austrian Attorney General has justified the charges against Otti, among other things, by the fact that in 2018, while working as an official of the Austrian Ministry of the Interior, he would have ordered another official to find out who all participated in the meeting of the so-called Bern club, i.e. the cooperation forum of Western intelligence services, in Helsinki.

The protection police did not want to comment on the Attorney General’s information on the subject.

Western intelligence services have long distrusted the Austrian intelligence service.

For example, when Supo in 2018 asked the intelligence services of EU countries for a background statement on a Russian diplomat coming to the country, the request was sent according to an Austrian newspaper to all other EU countries except Austria.

I took and Jenewein’s charges are related to a wider espionage scandal that has rocked Austria in recent years.

Ottin has already been suspected of passing on to the former operational director of the German company Wirecard To Jan Marsalek information that Marsalek is believed to have passed on to the Russian military intelligence GRU and the security service FSB.