Press Split

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office has arrested three suspected agents. © Christoph Schmidt/dpa

Three men are said to have collected information about a Ukrainian person for a foreign secret service. The alleged agents are now in custody.

Karlsruhe – The Federal Prosecutor’s Office has arrested three suspected agents in Frankfurt am Main who are said to have collected information for a foreign secret service. The Karlsruhe authority announced this. The men were brought before the investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice, who issued the arrest warrants. They are in custody.

The three accused are said to have been travelling in Germany on behalf of a foreign secret service to gather information on a person from Ukraine living here, the highest German prosecution authority further announced. To do this, they had scouted out a café in the Main metropolis where this Ukrainian target person was supposed to be. According to dpa information, the trio was noticed on site, not, as in some other cases, due to a tip-off.

According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the suspected agents are a Ukrainian, an Armenian and a Russian citizen. They are “strongly suspected” of having worked for a foreign secret service. It was initially unclear for which secret service they were supposed to have collected the information.

The arrests were made by officers of the Hessian State Criminal Police Office.

Agents in the sights of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office

This is by no means the first alleged espionage case that the Federal Prosecutor’s Office has dealt with. At the end of April, four suspected agents were arrested who were said to have worked for a Chinese secret service – including a former employee of AfD MEP Maximilian Krah. The arrested man is said to have passed on information about negotiations and decisions from the European Parliament and spied on Chinese opposition figures in Germany.

Less than a week earlier, the Karlsruhe authorities in Bavaria had arrested two men who were said to have worked for a Russian secret service and were also scouting out possible targets for attacks in Germany. According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the actions were sabotage. These were intended in particular to “undermine the military support provided by Germany to Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression.”

Danger of espionage in Germany

Germany continues to be a key espionage target, also due to its role in the EU, NATO and other international organizations, according to the Federal Ministry of the Interior’s recently presented report on the protection of the constitution for 2023. Foreign powers are making “extensive use of their intelligence services to spy in and against Germany.”

The aim is not only to obtain information, but also to exert influence, monitor or track people living abroad and explore opportunities for sabotage, the report continues. Human sources as well as cyber attacks and other technical reconnaissance tools are used for this purpose. “Such intelligence activities pose a serious threat to Germany and German interests,” the Interior Ministry writes in the report. dpa