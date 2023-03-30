Home page politics

Espionage suspected of a US journalist: Russia arrests a man who works as a journalist for the “Wall Street Journal”.

Yekaterinburg – Russian authorities have arrested a US journalist. Evan Gershkovich, who writes for the US newspaper Wall Street Journal, has been arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg. The accusation: espionage, as reported by several Russian media and the French news agency AFP. The Kremlin initially only confirmed the arrest.

According to Russian intelligence, at the request of the United States, Gershkovich had collected information about an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex. According to the Russian view, these represent state secrets. The secret service also spoke of “illegal activities”.

