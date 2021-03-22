D.he Canadian Michael Kovrig has been standing trial in China for espionage allegations since Monday. The trial of the former diplomat, who had been detained for more than two years, began in Beijing. The area around the courthouse was cordoned off and Canadian diplomats were denied access to the court. The Canadian Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jim Nickel said he was very concerned “because of the lack of transparency” in the process.

The trial of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor, who, like Kovrig, was arrested in China in December 2018, had already started on Friday in Dandong in northeast China. In June 2020, the two Canadians were officially accused and charged with espionage.

Retaliation for arresting Chinese woman

The actions of the Chinese authorities against Kovrig and Spavor have been causing a diplomatic dispute between Canada and China for some time. Her arrest at the end of 2018 was seen as a reprisal for the imprisonment of the Chinese Huawei top manager Meng Wanzhou in Canada a few days earlier – and as leverage against the government in Ottawa.

The chief financial officer of the Chinese technology giant was arrested at the instigation of the United States during a stopover in Vancouver, Canada. Washington accuses her of violating the Iran sanctions and demands her extradition. Meng’s extradition proceedings are now well advanced.