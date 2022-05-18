Colombia’s electoral campaign rose in tone 12 days before the presidential elections with the accusation of espionage in one of the offices of the right-wing candidate, Federico “Fico” Gutiérrez, made this Tuesday (17) by himself and for which he directly blamed the left-wing historical Pact movement.

Colombians will go to the polls on the last Sunday in May to elect the successor of President Iván Duque, a process that has been fraught with denunciations and accusations and that has Gustavo Petro, from the Historic Pact, as the favorite, according to polls, although he will very likely have to play a second round against Gutiérrez on June 19.

“I want to publicly denounce that in one of our campaign headquarters, precisely in the administrative headquarters in the city of Medellín, last Friday afternoon a device was found that apparently would be transmitting information in real time about what was being discussed there,” he said. “I stay” Gutiérrez told reporters during a campaign rally in Bogotá.

whistleblower chain

This complaint is linked to another in which the “I stay” Gutiérrez campaign warns of an alleged threat from the Black Eagles paramilitaries and the possible interference of members of the “First Line” – the group that faces the police in social protests – in its rallies and other events to cause disorder.

In turn, the direction of the Historic Pact campaign assured that it did not carry out an illegal activity. “The nervousness of Federico Gutiérrez’s campaign because of the polls causes them to make inaccuracies. There is no illegal activity on the part of Gustavo Petro’s campaign”, assured the head of Petro’s campaign, Alfonso Prada.

The election campaign was also shaken two weeks ago by an alleged plan of attack against Petro. After making the complaint, the leftist candidate suspended his trip to Eje Cafetero, in the center of the country, since, according to reports, the criminal gang La Cordillera, operating in the city of Pereira, allegedly planned to assassinate him.

Petro suspended his public appearances for three days and, after receiving reinforcements from his security, returned to the podiums wearing a bulletproof vest and heavily escorted by bodyguards with armored shields.

guerrilla past

Speaking today about the “dirty” campaign and the plan of a senator elected by the Historic Pact to “burn” her candidacy next week with a series of accusations, “Fico” Gutiérrez reminded Petro of his past as a guerrilla of the M-19, movement armed to which he belonged in his youth.

The M-19 was an armed group founded in the mid-1970s and demobilized in 1990 thanks to a peace agreement with the government to become the Alianza Democrática M-19 political party, which no longer exists.

“Talking about burning candidates, that’s what they know, burning, just like they burned the Palace of Justice, just like they burned magistrates, just like they burn vehicles, just like they burn CAIs (stations). So here, symbolically, they want to burn candidates”, criticized Gutiérrez.

The seizure of the Palace of Justice in Bogotá, to which the candidate referred, began on November 6, 1985, when 35 M-19 guerrillas invaded the building and took about 300 hostages, including magistrates from the Supreme Court and the Council of State, civil servants, cafeteria employees and visitors.

The invasion ended the next day when the army retaken the palace in blood and fire, with a toll of 94 dead, including 11 magistrates, dozens wounded and 11 missing, as well as the building reduced to rubble.

Questions to Petro

Gutiérrez, who in recent days has also denounced an infiltration of his campaign allegedly by people close to Petro, assured that what was found in his administrative headquarters in Medellín is “a microphone with a recording plate”.

“I want to ask Mr. Petro if he was the one who installed this microphone at our headquarters. Why are they spying on us? What are they trying to do? Why are they breaking laws and regulations?”, he asked.

Gutiérrez also stated that “candidate Petro, his lawyer and several characters in this campaign have publicly acknowledged that they have infiltrated our campaign”, which is why he named them as possible responsible for the listening and recording device found.

The two candidacies have developed their activities not only in the public square, in debates and forums, but have also taken them to the courts.

Gutiérrez’s campaign lawyer Majer Nari Abushihab, along with his debate chief Luis Felipe Henao, denounced what they considered “serious harassment and dirty tricks” committed by Gustavo Petro’s campaign.

In view of the tone of the last few weeks, there is nothing to indicate that the confrontation between the two campaigns will ease up in the 12 days before the elections.