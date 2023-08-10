Thursday, August 10, 2023
Espionage | A man who worked in the German army is suspected of being a Russian spy

August 10, 2023
in World Europe
According to the federal prosecutor, the man had approached the Russian Embassy in Berlin and the Russian Consulate General in Bonn in May 2023 and offered his services.

in Germany a citizen of the country was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of spying for Russia.

The man had worked in the German army in the department responsible for equipment, information technology and operational support. According to its website, the department develops, tests and procures weapons used by the military, from information systems for tanks and aircraft to personal combat equipment.

According to the federal prosecutor, the man had approached the Russian Embassy in Berlin and the Russian Consulate General in Bonn in May 2023 and offered his services. According to the prosecutor, the man passed on the information he received through his work so that it would be passed on to the Russian intelligence service.

Germany’s domestic intelligence authority BfV warned in its annual report in June that the threat of Russian espionage had increased.

