The Sonoran Julio, 20 years old, surprised the judges at ‘La Academia’, reality show of TV Aztecaduring the third concert tonight through Azteca Uno singing ‘Lo dejaría todo’, a hit by Chayanne. “I’ll fuck you…”, he told him Espinoza Paz as part of his criticism, as he thought he did incredibly well. Lola Cortes, Arturo Lopez Gavito and Chiquis Rivera They also acknowledged that he sang exceptionally.

Julio offers one of the most outstanding moments in the third concert of ‘The academy’a reality show on TV Azteca, as he was assigned to sing ‘Lo dejaría todo’, by Chayanne, and received nothing but good reviews from critics.

Espinoza Paz stood up to say to him: “If Chayanne heard you he would be delighted,” she told him, and shouted openly: “I love you, motherfucker…” She thought that she had an excellent performance from start to finish. Lola Cortés, for her part, told her: “I loved you! It was nice to listen to you tonight.”

Julio, who is nicknamed ‘The Child God’ in ‘The academy’, He is already positioned as one of the favorites because he has shown artistic growth, as he was able to demonstrate in the third concert of the reality show of Tv Azteca which is being broadcast live tonight from Mexico City.

In addition, Julio was given a big surprise by Jaime Camil, host of ‘The academy’because he sent him a guitar that his deceased father had given to Julio and this was a moment that brought tears to the young twenty-something’s eyes.

‘The academy’ reality show of TV Aztecabegan on July 21 and holds its elimination concerts every Sunday night.