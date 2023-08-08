Iván Espinosa de los Monteros leaves the leadership of Vox. The Vox spokesman in Congress has informed the party leader, Santiago Abascal, that he will not collect his minutes. The meeting took place on Monday in a “cordial” atmosphere, according to training sources. However, both had been separated for two months due to the drift that the formation has taken in recent times, in which the most fundamentalist sector has been gaining weight while Espinosa himself was being cornered.

Espinosa, who will continue as a rank-and-file militant in the formation. He will formally announce that he is leaving politics and returning to private activity at a press conference called at 12 in the Congress of Deputies.

The party’s spokesman in Congress leaves the formation after his disappointment with the results of 23J. This movement forces Abascal to reorganize the party, which has lost twenty deputies in the general elections.

The Madrid politician participated with Abascal in the creation of the far-right party. He filled the gap left by the departure of Macarena Olona as the voice of Vox in Parliament and now it is he who decides to put an end to his career in the formation.

change of course



Espinosa, according to sources close to him, has barely had a relationship with Abascal since shortly after the municipal and regional elections last May. The changes introduced by the president of the party in the organization, especially at the ideological and internal control level of the party, did not please the once strong man of Vox, who since then has only crossed the occasional message with the party leader.

Espinosa’s complaints about the course of Vox refer, particularly, to the new incorporations to the party without internal consultations, the reduction in the presence of women in the management bodies or the increase in the influence of religious currents in the political line of Vox.

Different party sources consulted by this newspaper also underlined the deaf confrontation unleashed between Espinosa and the increasingly powerful Jorge Buxadé. Vox’s Vice President of Political Action and his right-hand man, Ignacio Hoces, are the representatives of the party’s most ultra-conservative and ultra-Catholic wing, who defend protectionist economic policies that are far removed from Espinosa’s liberal ideas.

Buxadé and his team were also the ones who drew up the lists for the 23-J elections, without any intervention from the ‘moderate wing’ headed by Espinosa, who also saw that many members of his closest circle or ‘moderates’ of the old guard (like the deputies Rubén Manso or Víctor Sánchez del Real) were separated from the candidacies without apparent explanation.

The already former leader of the party sent a message to his colleagues on the first morning of Wednesday in which, in addition to confirming that he will continue “naturally as a base affiliate”, he assures that he leaves his responsibility for “personal and family issues”, without going into in more detail about his disagreements with Abascal, of whom he says he feels “especially proud” for the years they shared.

«Life is made up of stages and now I am starting a new one, as an enormous optimism about the future of Spain, even at times like this. We have a great nation, which I hope to continue to serve forever, wherever it is.”