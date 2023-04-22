The spokesman for the Vox Parliamentary Group in the Congress of Deputies, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, participated this Saturday in Murcia in the meeting with affiliates and supporters ‘Cuida Murcia. The homeland begins in the neighborhoods’, in the central Plaza de la Cruz in the Murcian capital.

Espinosa de los Monteros, who was accompanied by the candidates of that party for the presidency of the Community and for mayor of Murcia, José Ángel Antelo and Luis Gestoso, respectively, stated that, as number 29 on the party list in the city of Murcia “I hope to return.”

Twenty-five years ago the “weird” ones, he said, “are the ones with piercings and crests and now they are in government and you are the ones who look strange.” “It is a revolutionary act that you are here today,” he remarked.

The Vox spokesman in Congress pointed out that “they have given the left false moral authority, and it is good enough to give in to retrograde principles that have led Spain to the worst moment in history. But more and more people are tired of the left », he insisted.

On the other hand, she assured that “there are more and more women tired of being told what they have to vote for, it seems that because you are a woman you have to be a little power.” “Enough of criminalizing normal people.”

Espinosa de los Monteros also made a defense of life, of the family, “I have not seen a form of coexistence that surpasses that of the family”, of the unity of Spain “from top to bottom” and of private property as fundamental right, “because it is normal, we are talking about common sense, simple things that unfortunately no one else defends.”

«Water belongs to everyone, it is not from a region or a province, it is a common good of all Spaniards. Yes, there is plenty of water if the necessary infrastructures are undertaken, and we say this throughout Spain, “he stressed.

Espinosa de los Monteros charged against the Government of Pedro Sánchez, “which illegally locks us up, which ruins us and destroys 68,000 companies, and still raises taxes and collections”, although the most serious thing, “is from a psychiatrist”, he said, is that there are people who vote for them.

But this situation of uncertainty that Spain is experiencing, he indicated, “began with Zapatero.” “In 15 years we have not managed to generate even an ounce of economic growth.”

“We are going to change the situation, but it is not going to be easy. The first step is to win the left on May 28, but once we beat them we will have the first problem, the PP, another party that eats everything, “said the spokesman for the Vox Parliamentary Group.

Espinosa de los Monteros also criticized the popular ones as a result of the Law of ‘only yes is yes’, a law that the socialists “voted in secret.” “And the PP gives the PSOE a balloon of oxygen, taking sides.”

The Vox leader referred to the “real problem” of the Mar Menor, “which is not the fault of the farmers, but of those poorly planned urban centers”, however, he criticized, they continue to “criminalize” them.

“Normal people have an opportunity this May 28, and if we do it well, which I think we are going to do, Vox will be the party that will grow the most in the next elections,” he said, adding that what Spain needs it is “a change in the model of thought and Vox can be a tool to crystallize that change in politics and in society.”

Double the presence of the Police



Luis Gestoso wanted to highlight “the impressive resume of all the women in the candidacy, who here at Vox are not due to a quota, but because they give their all for Spain.” He also thanked Espinosa de los Monteros for wanting to go “closing the list” in Murcia.

The desire of the candidate for mayor of Murcia is to be able to “go to places when I am mayor and that no one points the finger at me for having been a scoundrel.” We are going to present some budgets, a week before the elections, in such a way that all Vox’s promises will be budgeted.

The first priority is to return security to our neighborhoods, so that “fear changes sides” and “those who are afraid are the criminals.” In this sense, Gestoso announced that, if he wins, he will hire 600 agents to double the staff of the Murcia Local Police.

“The PP is not going to do anything to reverse the works started by the PSOE Mobility Plan, which has dynamited the city, it looks like a battlefield,” he said, but Vox’s commitment is to “reverse” them to return the city to its previous state. He also said that he will put an end to the regulated parking, the ORA, as it is to put it at a reasonable price and will promote the tram, so that La Arrixaca and the districts arrive.

For his part, the regional coordinator and candidate for the Presidency of the Region of Murcia, José Ángel Antelo, stated that “we are the only project that takes care of families”, “we are going to put all the resources that are necessary to defend the most weak, which is the unborn.” Likewise, they will eliminate the “López Miras aid to immigration, which is generating a lot of insecurity in the neighborhoods.”

Antelo emphasized the compatibility between the maintenance of the Mar Menor and agricultural activity, and blamed the riverside municipalities for being the cause of contaminating the salty lagoon.

Both the PP and PSOE models, he said, have been “misleading” Murcians for all these years, “we do not deceive, the truth is our true red line.”

The candidate expressed his concern about the problem of ‘squatting’, “every day two homes are occupied and we are the second gateway for immigration,” he said, for this reason he promised to increase 1,000 Local Police officers in the town halls of the Region to put an end to robberies in rural areas.