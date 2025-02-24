As Felipe González has long been denouncing the representative orphanhood of the left that armed and developed the transition and the years of the consolidation of democracy in Spain, all surveys indicate that, despite the many problems it has and … The government raises, the right does not have a clearly majority projection leadership.

One of the most clear and authorized voices in this field is that of former Vox Deputy and former Secretary General of the Iván Espinosa de los Monteros Party, which You do not feel satisfied with the current political debate, Neither for the government’s performance nor for the opposition’s response, “too centered on confrontation and very little attentive to Spain’s challenges for the coming years in a fast world that does not usually give second opportunities.”

To reflect on these challenges, beyond the concrete criticisms of Pedro Sánchez, he created a ‘Think tank’ or thought platform, and is gathering talent and resources to address seriously, and not as a partisan weapon, «matters like the restoration of the rule of lawthe recovery of the integrity of the institutions, the safeguard of the counterweights and controls of the system, the opportunities that are loom over Spain in renewable energies, data centers, new infrastructure, a new national hydrological plan, or the always pending tax reforms , commercial and labor. In short, a repositioning from Spain to begin to recover from the two lost decades that we have been carrying out per capita in real terms since 2008 ».

On the support of businessmen, Espinosa de los Monteros explains that he has found «Much more understanding among middle businessmen, that they really are the owners of their companies, and are concerned about the situation that we live anxious about finding the solutions, that among the companies of IBEX 35, intervened by the Government or that depend on it to some extent, and that in front does not They have businessmen but senior executives who handle money that is not theirs.

In this sense, he believes urgently “to think about the legal, even constitutional reforms, which Spain needs so that no other unscrupulous president, even if right, can destroy the institutionality and limits of coexistence as Pedro Sánchez has done.”

His last public appearance, together with the former president of the Community of Madrid Esperanza Aguirre and the former leader of Citizens Albert Rivera, at a conference at the Foundation for La Libertad presided by Mario Vargas Llosa, has Rumors on the possible return From Espinosa to politics. Aguirre is the most direct to answer the question: «How? Do not have any doubt that it will return, ”while Albert Rivera says he does not know but that in any case he is completely ruled out.

The former Vox deputy believes that the ideal would be for Vox and PP to be able to agree although he has “of course they will not.” He has not yet made a decision in this regard: “At the moment I want to raise the issues of conversation, generate debate, ideas, and about whether this will have an electoral expressing, because we will see.”