Tired of Instagram’s ‘censorship’ of her posts, the adult film actress Hope Gomez protected the social network in Colombia, and the process is already in the Constitutional Court, a court that must make a decision.

The Colombian artist asks the judicial authorities to force Instagram to validate its content, since, like her, the social network eliminates several porn actresses from their accounts if they notice that they publish any content that may have explicit sexual connotations, something in which is quite strict the ‘Meta’ group.

While awaiting the court ruling, a video of Esperanza Gómez explaining why hasn’t he gone to the estate of Faustino ‘Tino’ Asprilla and more details of his relationship with Colombian soccer.

‘I’ve had offers to be with footballers’

“A person who worked on the radio called me, that he helped Tino get girls and he he invited me more than twice to Tino’s farm, where they were having parties”, Gómez assured in an interview reported by the newspaper ‘El Universal’.

“I’ve never been one to go to those kinds of parties. Not because I didn’t find Tino attractive, but I think that sometimes they catch one in situations that are not correct. If one day I had run into him in a hotel, for example, where I was at the same time and we had talked, and he had told me that he was inviting me to his room, I would have gone, we had a couple of drinks and maybe I would have gone to bed with him, but I feel that it was not the situation”, Gómez explained in dialogue with ‘Supertrending’.

“I have had offers to be with footballersbut I haven’t slept with any of them yet,” Gómez concluded in that interview.

