Esperanza Aguirre fights back. Despite being removed from the front line of politics, the former president of the Community of Madrid returned to the front page on Wednesday after the former Treasurer of the Popular Party Luis Bárcenas declared in court that he had given her an envelope with 60,000 euros for the campaign of the autonomic elections of 2007. Aguirre reacted quickly. He released a statement Wednesday afternoon in which he already described Bárcenas’ claims as “flatly false” and announced a criminal complaint against the former treasurer “for false testimony.” This Thursday he participated in a round of interviews on radio and television to make his position clear and insist on his innocence. “I put my hand in the fire for me. I would not put it in any way for Bárcenas ”, he explained in an intervention in The Hour of the 1 in which he described the former treasurer as “convicted, convicted and confessed.” “The credibility of this man is zero, well no, minus 30”, has settled. Aguirre has taken the opportunity to analyze the defeat of his training in the Catalan elections of 14-F and Casado’s decision to disassociate himself from the Genoa headquarters. The former president has asked for a reflection and has criticized the “turn to the center” of the formation.

Aguirre has spoken publicly for the first time after Bárcenas told the judge of the Punic case, Manuel García-Castellón, who gave him an envelope with black money that, according to the former treasurer, supposedly came from Luis Gálvez, president of the construction company Ploder. Aguirre has once again denied it outright: “This is totally and absolutely false,” he has had an impact and has repeated that he will take legal action for false testimony. For the former president, Bárcenas is seeking prison benefits and permits for him and his wife, Rosalía Iglesias, in prison after being sentenced to 13 years and 10 months for the Gürtel case. The collaboration of her husband with the justice does not allow the application of any prison benefit for her, according to sources from the National Court. On the other hand, the decision of the National High Court, to set the maximum sentence time that Luis Bárcenas must serve at 12 years of age 29 and one month that the Supreme Court imposed on him by the Gürtel case allows the ex-treasurer to request permits to leave prison after having served a quarter of this sentence a long time ago, a temporary requirement contemplated in the Penitentiary Regulations to aspire to this prison benefit.

Aguirre has been charged, since September 2019, in the Punic case for the alleged illegal financing of the Madrid PP during her time as the former regional president through the diversion of public funds. A 2017 Civil Guard report estimated at 2.5 million euros the money of irregular origin that the party supposedly used to pay the autonomic campaigns of 2007 and 2011, in which Aguirre renewed his absolute majority in the Madrid Assembly, and the generals of 2008, with Mariano Rajoy as head of the list. In the order in which he charged, Judge García-Castellón awarded the former president of Madrid the role of “supervision” of the plot that allowed her party to finance itself irregularly. “I am a big game, I am a gold medal”, in this investigation, Aguirre said this Thursday, this time on Antena 3. “There is nothing incriminating about me. I am still in the PP, but I have not been in the front row for a long time ”.

The former president of Madrid has rejected all the accusations and has also analyzed the electoral results of 14-F. After the failure of his training in the Catalan elections, Aguirre has considered that the change of the national headquarters of the PP in Genoa 13 is not enough. “We have to reflect, because this shift to the center has not allowed us to take a single one of the 30 seats that Ciudadanos has lost. What’s more, we lost one ”, he stressed. For this reason, he has considered that they need to develop an “attractive and exciting program” capable of “attracting the voters of Ciudadanos and those of Vox.” “Also those that Felipe González calls orphaned social democrats,” he added. The distance between the popular and the ultra-right began to be marked last October during the failed Vox motion of censure against the Government. On that occasion, Casado separated himself in a very forceful way from the postulates of the ultra formation and with very hard tones. Aguirre has called these “personal attacks” against the leader, Santiago Abascal, “unacceptable.” The distance between the right-wing parties was confirmed this Wednesday in the Congress of Deputies, when the popular leader proposed to the Government “to widen the space of moderation”, so that the two formations, PSOE and PP, are present.